$2,500 Academic Award to Help Illinois Students Succeed

A $2,500 Academic Award from California Casualty will allow Sharon Henry to purchase learning tablets and set up an interactive listening center for her students.

Miss Henry, a special education teacher for English and math at Marya Yates Elementary School in Matteson, Illinois, said the award is a “dream come true.”

“I’m excited and so are my students,” she said. “The interactive listening centers mean I can actually have supplies to help kids excel emotionally and academically, which will help with their self- esteem.”

Realizing that every dollar counts when it comes to educating children, California Casualty created the $2,500 Academic Award to offset the amount educators use from their own funds to provide essentials for their students. National surveys find educators spend an average of $500 out-of-pocket each year, with many spending much more, for classroom supplies and materials. This was the 12th Academic Award given since the program began in 2012.

“We have been proud to serve educators for more than 65 years,” said Sr. VP Mike McCormick. “The Academic Award helps cement our commitment to teachers and schools.”

Sharon, who is in her 17th year as a teacher, remarked that the award makes her feel special. “I’m not used to being recognized, I just do what needs to be done knowing that I’ve done the best for my students.”

The deadline to enter for the next $2,500 Academic Award from California Casualty is March 10, 2017, with a winner announced in April. Information and the easy entry form can be found at http://www.calcasacademicaward.com.

