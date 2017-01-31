$1,000 Award from California Casualty Makes New Jersey Nurse’s Day

Nurse Night Out winner Karen Fonollosa (2nd from right) with L to R: Operating Room Nurse Director Elisabeth Digneo, California Casualty Representatives Michael Thomas and Amy Grosso Nurses are the caretakers of America and we appreciate all they do.

RN Karen Fonollosa, a surgical nurse at Virtua Voorhees Hospital, has been rewarded for her hard work and caring with a $1,000 Nurses Night Out from California Casualty.

“This award really made my day,” she said. “I try and do my best knowing that our job can often be thankless; this really makes a difference.”

Karen has been a nurse for 25 years and has worked at the hospital in Voorhees Township, New Jersey for 10 years. She said she can’t imagine not being a nurse and helping others.

“Good things really can happen,” she said about the award. She plans on using the funds to pay off some holiday bills and for a 25th anniversary getaway with her husband in May. She admits, however, that her fellow nurses are hoping that she will provide them a lunch or throw a small party.

“Nurses are the caretakers of America and we appreciate all they do,” said California Casualty Sr. Vice President, Mike McCormick.

The Nurses Night Out contest was created to thank RNs and nurse practitioners for their tireless dedication to patients and families. Entries for the next $1,000 Nurses Night from California Casualty are now being taken at http://www.nursesnight.com. The deadline for the next drawing is March 10, with a winner announced in April.

The winner can use the prize any way they choose: treating fellow nurses to a night on the town, sneaking away with a friend or two to a spa, or taking a trip to rest and rejuvenate. Details about the $1,000 Nurses Night Out contest can be found at http://www.nursesnight.com.

About California Casualty

Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, with Service Centers in Arizona, Colorado and Kansas, California Casualty provides auto and home insurance to nurses, educators, firefighters and law enforcement across the country. Founded in 1914, California Casualty has been led by four generations of the Brown family. To learn more about California Casualty, please visit http://www.calcas.com or call 1.800.800.9410.