Not everyone with neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) develops carcinoid syndrome, which typically involves intense diarrhea and facial flushing but can progress to breathing and heart problems if left untreated. For patients who do, understanding the symptoms and staying aware of current and emerging treatments is essential. However, healthcare providers often lack the time and resources to adequately educate every patient during office visits.

To help bring a higher quality of life to patients suffering from carcinoid syndrome, PlatformQ Health is partnering with the Carcinoid Cancer Foundation (CCF) on a free online program to air on CancerCoachLive, PlatformQ Health’s education platform for cancer patients.

Patient Education on Carcinoid Syndrome from Diagnosis to Treatment

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

11:00AM to 12:00PM EST

Led by Edward Wolin, MD, internationally renowned neuroendocrine cancer specialist and Director of the Neuroendocrine Tumor Program at Montefiore Einstein Center for Cancer Care, the program with feature a panel of speakers including Grace Goldstein, Chief Operating Officer of the Carcinoid Cancer Foundation, and three patients who will share their experience and answer questions from the audience.

“We hope this program will both educate and empower neuroendocrine tumor patients about carcinoid syndrome, helping them to live the best quality of life possible with this rare disease,” says Grace Goldstein. “We also want to educate healthcare professionals who may not see many carcinoid syndrome patients as well as members of the public who may be seeking a diagnosis.”

A live video stream of the panel will accompany an interactive slide show of clinically vetted content designed to reach a diverse group of patients. The program with also be live-streamed on Facebook and available on demand after the live session.

Direct patient education is not new for PlatformQ Health, given its award-winning programs in Diabetic Retinopathy and recent program focused on non-Hodgkin lymphomas. However, its history is rooted in leading data-centric, high engagement online Continuing Education for clinicians.

“We have seen enormous benefit to our clinician community who need easy access to the highest quality Continuing Education,” says Robert Rosenbloom, CEO and Founder of PlatformQ Health. “Through bringing the same standard of education while partnering with a trusted advocacy organization like Carcinoid Cancer Foundation, CancerCoachLive is helping meet the critical need cancer patients have for trustworthy education.”

With CancerCoachLive, organizations that serve cancer patients everywhere will be able to invite their members to participate in immersive, interactive online educational events that help empower them as they embark on their treatment journey.

Are you a patient or caregiver facing carcinoid syndrome? Join this expert panel on March 1, 2017 at 11AM EST by registering here.

*Support for this patient education program was provided by Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.