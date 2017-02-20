Cassia Networks & THINaër Announce Strategic Partnership “Cassia Networks excited to partner with THINaër to greatly improve the ability of Healthcare and other enterprises to track people and assets," said Felix Zhao, Founder and CEO of Cassia Networks.

Cassia Networks and THINaër are excited to announce their new strategic partnership. Together the companies are providing an IoT healthcare solution that enables the industry to securely tag, track, manage and locate assets in real-time.

The joint solution is being unveiled at HIMSS17, Feb. 20-23, in Orlando. Both companies will be together and available for discussions at Booth #475.

“Cassia Networks, the maker of the world’s first extended range Bluetooth router, provides next generation Bluetooth IoT solutions that are transforming how enterprises experience IoT,” said Felix Zhao, Founder and CEO of Cassia Networks. “We are excited to partner with THINaër to greatly improve the ability of Healthcare and other enterprises to track people and assets.”

The solution will be of interest to health-care providers interested in driving down the overall cost of care while improving patient care using real-time asset tracking and management. Cassia and THINaër have designed a solution for the healthcare industry to track all of the critical assets used to provide patient care, from machinery to staffing. This allows for better utilization and improved management of case-load flow, improving patient throughput.

The solution also can be used to locate missing equipment in a hospital, provide administrators location tracking and associated timestamps. Easily send alerts when maintenance is required on critical items so patient care levels are not impacted. When equipment is broken, easily notify the maintenance team of what needs to be fixed. The repair team can easily locate the broken item in the facility, saving downtime. All of which can be done from any mobile device by accessing the web-based application.

“So many partnerships are about the future. This partnership is about solutions we can deliver today,” said THINaër CEO Bryan Merckling. “We’re excited to partner with Cassia to provide a cost-effective solution for the healthcare industry that will allow providers to decrease the cost of patient care with a scalable solution that doesn’t interrupt the people and workflows already providing care. That’s critical for adoption. Not interfering with their current IT systems helps, too!”

The solution is built around Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology designed for deployment in any healthcare setting, ranging from the emergency room in hospitals to daily living areas in senior care facilities. The Cassia enterprise Bluetooth routers, and the accompanying IoT Access controller from Cassia, integrate with THINaer’s BLE Beacons, which can be attached to any asset in a health-care setting, such as a piece of medical equipment or a patient.

The real-time solution is secure and works within the confines of existing workflows and environment restraints. That means the solution can be installed without disruption to the people and processes already providing patient care. Since the solution exists independent of a provider’s internal networks and servers, it is easy to deploy and does not require the involvement of IT for installation or maintenance.

About Cassia Networks:

Cassia Networks builds next generation IoT solutions that are transforming how businesses and consumers experience IoT environments. By extending the range and functionality of Bluetooth, our solutions solve the key challenges of wireless connectivity and unlock the power of the IoT for all. Led by serial entrepreneur and wireless technology veteran Felix Zhao, Cassia is committed to building groundbreaking IoT products that enable IoT environments that work.

About THINaër:

Dallas-based THINaër enables the healthcare industry to securely tag, track, manage and locate assets in real-time. Our Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacons are a simple, cost-effective way to make all of your assets smart. Plus, our solution is easy to deploy and maintain and doesn’t interrupt your existing processes, people or technology. Not even IT! THINaër is an Advantix company. To learn more about THINaër visit http://www.THINaer.io/

