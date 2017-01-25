Cathy Baldwin, Sterling Administration

Sterling Administration is proud to announce that Cathy Baldwin has joined the team as Director of Sales, serving our broker and employer community in Southern California’s central coast region, including Calabasas, Agoura Hills, Westlake Village, Thousand Oaks, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Bakersfield areas. Cathy joins us from a General Agency background, and brings years of experience to the team. She is charged with building broker and agency relationships to expand Sterling’s suite of products in Southern California.

Mike Booth, Sterling’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing says, “I am very pleased to welcome Cathy to the Sterling team. With her leadership, attention to service, and keen networking skills, we know Cathy will greatly expand Sterling’s footprint in her region.

Cathy is a dedicated volunteer to THON.org, a student-run philanthropic organization serving children with cancer, founded at her alma mater, Penn State.

About Sterling Administration

Sterling Administration is an independent administrator for HSAs, HRAs, FSAs, POPs and COBRA. Additionally, Sterling offers expert compliance services for ERISA Wrap, Form 5500 Filing, non-discrimination testing, and requirements under the Patient Protection Affordable Care Act (PPACA); it also offers an online benefits enrollment platform in English and Spanish.

Sterling was named a national Best Place to Work by Business Insurance Magazine in 2014. Sterling’s office culture promotes health and wellness, reinforced by daily walks and stretching, led by CEO Cora Tellez. Sterling is based in Oakland, California with remote staff nationwide. Visit Sterling online at http://www.sterlingadministration.com.