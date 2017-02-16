Cellairis Mobile Device Repair Services Now Offered in Tomball Walmart

Our smartphones are our lifelines. When a mobile device gets damaged, our Cellairis store in the Tomball Walmart can now offer top quality repair solutions and the convenience of being located in Walmart, says Taki Skouras, the CEO of Cellairis.

Cellairis is a worldwide mobile device and computer repair franchise that is driven by a mission to provide convenient, affordable, fast reliable repairs on iPhone, iPad and Samsung Galaxy devices. Cellairis technicians are certified to restore the latest models using premium, quality-tested parts. With the recent opening of Cellairis inside the Tomball Walmart, customers gain the unrivaled advantage of being able to drop off their broken device and have it repaired by a professional while they shop. Cellairis repair services includes cracked screen repair (front glass and LCD replacement), water damage restoration and battery replacement. To further their commitment to patient satisfaction, Cellairis offers the best warranty in the industry on all parts and labor.

According to a Motorola study published by Digital Trends, Motorola reports that 23 percent of people with cracked smartphone screens continue to use their phone, even after cutting their finger. Cellairis aims to address the obstacles of expense and inconvenience when it comes to fixing a cracked cellphone screen. Not only does Cellairis offer a competitive rate on cracked screen repair, but they also strive to complete the job in less than an hour.

This store-within-a-store concept with one of the world’s largest retailers is a valued advantage for Cellairis as well as Walmart shoppers. Cellairis on-site repair centers are expected to expand throughout many more Walmart locations across the country. In addition to mobile device and computer repairs, Cellairis also retails a fashionable line of protective cases and accessories.

If you would like to get more information about Cellairis and the device repair franchise or to find out if a Cellairis repair center is coming to your nearest Walmart store, please email mgann(at)cellairis(dot)com or visit http://www.cellairis.com.

About Cellairis:

Cellairis has franchises throughout the United States including multiple franchises in the greater Houston area. Their device repair centers are committed to providing fast turnaround times and guaranteed repairs on iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy and other electronic devices. In most instances, mobile devices are repaired the same day, while you wait. From premium fashionable cases and accessories to expert device repair services, Cellairis holds a reputation for exceptional customer service and top quality workmanship. Cellairis also buys and sells used iPhones and iPads for cash. cellairis.com