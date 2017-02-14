Charity First Transitions to Nova Casualty Company

"Combine these improvements with the fact that we can offer Workers Compensation coverage, and we are now one of the few nonprofit programs available that offer all coverage lines," says Riley Binford, Executive Vice President of Charity First.

Property and casualty program manager Charity First Insurance Services, Inc. is transitioning its nonprofit and social service business to Nova Casualty Company, an AM Best’s A XV rated specialty program carrier and a member of AIX Group.

“This move is very exciting. It comes as part of Charity First’s commitment to continuous improvement, and it brings a number of benefits to the program we offer independent agents and brokers and ultimately the insured,” says Riley Binford, Executive Vice President of Charity First.

The move will enable Charity First to offer higher umbrella and sexual abuse limits of insurance. “With increased umbrella and sexual abuse capacity, we are now able to look at accounts we were never able to compete on before,” says Binford. “In addition, we’ve improved our property and GL forms. We feel we have one of the best products available for agents and brokers to offer nonprofits. Combine these improvements with the fact that we can offer Workers Compensation coverage, and we are now one of the few nonprofit programs available that offer all coverage lines."

Additional benefits include a streamlined underwriting process, as well as highly competitive pricing. The program can accommodate risks on a countrywide basis.

“Most insureds can expect to see an improvement over their existing coverages,” adds Robert Schultz, President of AIX Group. “The transition will significantly expand our ability to provide coverage and capacity in the nonprofit and social service sectors.”

About Charity First Insurance Services, Inc.

Charity First is a program manager in the property and casualty insurance industry, offering insurance programs to independent agents and brokers. Its focus is serving the unique needs of its agency partners, nonprofit organizations, religious institutions, and for-profit companies that provide social services and programs. For more information, please visit CharityFirst.com.