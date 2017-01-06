Fire Sisters Rising Helping Women Become Unstoppable Feminine Forces

Charlie Cardin The hope is that women will have an ‘Aha!’ moment by listening to other women about their journey to independence. The program was created to cultivate independence in women. Past News Releases RSS Charlie Cardin Releases Book ‘Fire...

Charlie Cardin, founder and CEO of Fire Sisters Rising, LLC, in honor of Intimate Partner Violence Awareness Month in January, heralds the “Overcome and RISE” group coaching program for women who have survived abusive relationships. “The goal of this program is to help women become unstoppable feminine forces,” said Cardin, author of “Fire Sisters Rising: Overcoming the Impossible to Achieve the Extraordinary,” which illustrates how to avoid the mistakes that keep one spinning in the cycle of abuse.

Cardin created “Overcome and RISE” based off her own experience, which is why the program includes financial and legal assistance. The benefit of group coaching in the program is that attendees can interact with other people that are going through the same thing. “There is no pressure to talk, and you can just listen,” added Cardin. “The hope is that women will have an ‘Aha!’ moment by listening to other women about their journey to independence. The program was created to cultivate independence in women.”

The transformational weekly group interactive program enables women to master every aspect of their lives, explode with unstoppable energy, conquer their emotions and build unbreakable resilience, discover and utilize boundaries to propel success and take control of their finances once and for all. During the course of the program a new topic will be covered every week.

“‘Overcome and RISE’ will also teach women how to experience more presence and joy with their friends and family,” concluded Cardin. “After completion, you will be able to reclaim your power as the strong and courageous woman you already are, and find your true purpose and master the skills to go after it with relentless pursuit.”

