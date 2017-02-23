ProcessPro We pride ourselves in making the implementation process as smooth and advantageous as possible with our industry-knowledgeable staff

ProcessPro, leading mid-market ERP software solution company, is pleased to announce the successful implementation of ProcessPro Premier with a nationally recognized aerosol and chemical manufacturing operation.

Chem-Pak selected ProcessPro as they were in need of an upgrade to a fully integrated ERP system to increase their production efficiency and improve accuracy of data. The company is experiencing Premier’s ease of use, streamlined inventory management through the warehouse management system (AWS by ProcessPro), and the robust reporting capabilities of Business Intelligence (BI). Through access to real-time, accurate data the company has already begun to reap the benefits of ProcessPro’s ERP software solution.

“We pride ourselves in making the implementation process as smooth and advantageous as possible with our industry-knowledgeable staff,” stated Molly Caron, Director of Operations, ProcessPro. “We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Chem-Pak.”

Chem-Pak, Inc. serves a wide variety of distinct markets, from contract packaging of aerosols and liquids to specialty plastics coatings. They are dedicated to building a strong customer base with their product lines and are experts in the development of unique coatings, lubricants, cleaners, and other specialty items. For more information on Chem-Pak, please visit: http://www.chem-pak.com.

ProcessPro, a division of Open Systems, Inc., is a leading mid-market ERP software solution for the process manufacturing industry. Designed specifically for manufacturers that combine batches of mixtures, ProcessPro seamlessly integrates all aspects of plant operation, from beginning order entry through manufacturing, packaging, shipping, inventory, and accounting. ProcessPro has been serving the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, nutritional supplement, cosmetic, and specialty chemical industries for more than 30 years. More information about ProcessPro is available at http://www.ProcessProERP.com.