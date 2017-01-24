Chinavasion Launches Top New Drones from Xiaomi and Wingsland

Top Chinese Drones Available At Chinavasion The drone industry is facing mounting pressure from a new range of highly competitive Chinese drone manufactures that offer all the features of big brands but at a much lower price. Past News Releases RSS Chinavasion Revamps Website for...

Chinavasion's Unbeatable Season...

Chinavasion’s New Electronic...

Throughout the past decade the drone industry has undergone immense growth, making it one of the fastest growing industries of the past few years.

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2017) in Las Vegas, drones were a major draw and as such will play a big role in the tech of 2017. Two lesser known Chinese drone companies that are leading the way with affordable alternatives to big name brands are Xiaomi and Wingsland.

These cool electronic gadgets let consumers take to the skies for a fraction of the price of big name brands and have just been made available to the Western market by Chinavasion.

Chinavasion is located in Shenzhen, a city in South China that is home to over 200 drone companies. Shenzhen plans to build the world's first drone development and manufacturing hub – putting them on the forefront of the drone industry.

This innovative market and localization of components and skills is a driving force behind the competitive drone market. Due to its positive location, Chinavasion finds itself in the midst of the latest drone developments and inventions, so there is lots for consumers to look forward to.

Ms. Rose Li, PR manager at Chinavasion, stated: ‘’The drone industry is facing mounting pressure from a new range of highly competitive Chinese drone manufactures that offer all the features of big brands but at a much lower price."

As of late, Chinavasion has introduced its global customer base to two lesser known Chinese drone brands; Xiaomi and Wingsland. Both companies have produced a topnotch drone that packs the latest technology and features yet comes with a remarkably low price tag.

Both drones feature a compact size, making them easy to maneuver. Equipped with ultra-HD cameras, they allow pilots to shoot absolutely stunning photographs and video in 1080p and 4K resolution. Added to that, the Xiaomi Mi video drone supports 360-degree photography - enabling users to take photography to entirely new heights.

When asked, Ms. Rose Li stated, ‘’It is remarkable how such compact devices are capable of packing these absolutely gorgeous cameras. Snapping pictures and making videos with these drones certainly is an experience like no other.’’

Featuring the latest hardware and software, the Wingsland S6 and Xiaomi Mi drones allow their users so enjoy numerous flying modes. An abundance of in-flight features such as auto landing and take-off support along with a highly accurate GPS system allow even new drone pilots to cruise the skies with these quad copters.

‘’What really sets these drones apart from the competition is the fact that they are easy to control, even for beginning drone enthusiasts,’’ Ms. Li stated. She added that, "Features such as FPV support and the possibility to attach external accessories like a search light or BB gun further enhance the overall flying experience."

As a Shenzhen-based electronics e-commerce company, Chinavasion sees a bright future for the Chinese drone industry. The company aims to add more high-end devices along with other cool electronics and gizmos to its collection in the near future so as to meet the demands of its global customer base.