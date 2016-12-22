Attorney Chukwuemeka “Chuck” Chionuma If your insurance company did not notify you of the termination at least six months in advance, then this statute does not apply. Past News Releases RSS

Missouri is a “no pay, no play” state. “This means that if a person were hurt in a car accident anywhere in the state and didn’t have auto insurance, then Missouri law limits them from recovering fully for their injuries,” said personal injury attorney Chukwuemeka “Chuck” Chionuma, founder of Chionuma Law Firm. “This is true even if the other driver was 100 percent at fault. According to the new law, insurance companies are only responsible for medical bills, economic losses and nothing else.”

To help educate Missouri drivers on the new law, Chionuma shares the following three exceptions to the statute:

No. 1: Accidents caused by drivers under the influence. If the car accident was caused by another driver who was drunk or under the influence of drugs “in whole or in part” then the statute does not apply.

No. 2: Insurance that was canceled without notification. “If your insurance company did not notify you of the termination at least six months in advance, then this statute does not apply,” stressed Chionuma.

No. 3: Get insurance coverage. “Any level of insurance will protect you from this statute,” concluded Chionuma. “You can have basic coverage or full coverage; it doesn’t matter.”

About Chukwuemeka “Chuck” Chionuma, Chionuma Law Firm, LLC

Attorney Chukwuemeka “Chuck” Chionuma has over 30 years of extensive courtroom trial experience representing private individuals as well as some of the world’s largest companies. Practice areas of the Chionuma Law Firm include personal injury matters such as car accidents, large truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, drunk driving accidents, slip and falls, premises liability, dram shop liability cases and more. For more information, please call (816) 421-5544, or visit http://www.chionumalaw.com. The law office is located at 3339 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64109.

