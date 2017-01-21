System Innovators is pleased to provide the City of Calgary with a proven, secure cashiering solution. Citizens of the City of Calgary can now make payments knowing that the City has improved payment acceptance capabilities and strong controls in place to safeguard City revenues.

System Innovators (SI), a division of N. Harris Computer Corporation, is pleased to announce that the Corporate Cashiering department at the City of Calgary, Alberta is now live with iNovah Enterprise Revenue Management (ERM), taking 27,500 payments in the first day. The citywide implementation of iNovah consolidates the City’s legacy cashiering solutions and provides a state-of-the-art cashiering and enterprise revenue management solution that reduces manual efforts and delivers a consistent experience for staff and citizens.

Prior to implementing iNovah, the City’s Corporate Cashiering department utilized manual efforts, and a point of sale system on a closed network. This process made tracking, reporting, reconciling and auditing incoming revenue very difficult across the department, which has an annual payment volume of 5.7 million that includes approximately 30 active payment types.

iNovah delivers a 360 degree view of incoming revenue from cashiering to banking, reporting and audit. With five City cashiers and 70 active iNovah users, Calgary staff and customers will have the satisfaction of experiencing a one-stop-shop they can depend on. iNovah automatically allocates all fees collected to the appropriate general ledger accounts and the City’s financial system is updated daily with this information. This will reduce manual reconciliation efforts and increase accuracy and availability in reporting. Staff from across the enterprise will be able to reconcile, report and research a single system, iNovah ERM.

“It was our pleasure partnering with the City to achieve this great milestone and we would like to thank the City’s staff for their efforts in making the Corporate Cashiering implementation project a huge success.” stated Greg Whitnell, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for System Innovators. “Citizens of the City of Calgary can now make payments knowing that the City has improved payment acceptance capabilities and strong controls in place to safeguard City revenues.”

The City will realize long-term benefits with the ability to efficiently report incoming revenue and customer payment information accurately in real-time as well as utilizing a robust enterprise system where business areas can easily research and trace payments to ensure financial accuracy.

The City of Calgary will continue their implementation of iNovah ERM throughout multiple departments in 2017. System Innovators looks forward to the continued relationship with The City of Calgary.

About System Innovators

System Innovators is a division of N. Harris Computer Corporation and a leading provider of financial management and customer information system software solutions. Enterprise revenue management offerings include iNovah ERM, a fully configurable PCI compliant payment collection, cashiering and financial reporting solutions. Specializing in citizen self-service, revenue management, auditing and financial reporting, System Innovators’ products integrate seamlessly with hundreds of websites, deposit banks, payment card gateway providers, and host and financial systems. For more information, please visit http://www.systeminnovators.com.

Stay connected with us online:

http://www.facebook.com/system.innovators1/

http://www.linkedin.com/company/system-innovators

Contact Information

Margaret Baker

Marketing Coordinator

System Innovators

mbaker(at)systeminnovators(dot)com

904-281-9090 x73456