Dr. Clay & Associates DDS, PLC In Fort Dodge, Iowa Is Growing And Is Seeking Another Dentist Associate To Join The Practice

Share Article

Clay & Associates DDS, PLC dental clinic opened in the new location last February and their patient count is surging to where there is a need to add an additional dentist associate to the practice. The region is attracting national and international corporations that are bringing along new careers and growth.

News Image
“It’s a privilege for me to work on the people here, build this new practice, bring in more dentists, and give back to the community,” says Dr. John Clay

Past News Releases

RSS

(PRWEB)

Since opening the doors to its brand new, state of the art dental facility in February, Clay & Associates has seen its patient count surge by more than 50 percent. The office on the north side of Fort Dodge hosts 12 operatories—it’s just the right size for three dentists, six hygienists, and its growing patient numbers—and offers the latest in dental technology and equipment, general and pediatric dental services, plus spa amenities like massaging chairs, wax treatments, and Botox and dermal fillers.

“It’s a privilege for me to work on the people here, build this new practice, bring in more dentists, and give back to the community,” says Dr. John Clay, who started working in Fort Dodge more than 10 years ago. “The people here are just fantastic,” he says.

Clay & Associates DDS, PLC is currently looking for a third dentist to join the team. The new dentist will have a full slate of patients starting from day one, access to a phenomenal staff, and Dr. Clay himself as a mentor to offer guidance on how to build a successful practice.

Clay & Associates, DDS, PLC is located at 1905 North 15th Street, Fort Dodge, IA 50501. Additional information is available by calling 515-573-7601.

#ThisIsFortDodge is a community branding campaign available on ThisIsFortDodge.com, Facebook, Twitter, Google+, YouTube, SnapChat and Instagram. Information is available at spinmarkket.com or by calling 515-302-8026. KCCI who was a partner in producing this sponsored content, is located at 888 9th Street, Des Moines, IA 50309.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

CHERYL O'HERN
SPIN MARKKET, LLC
+1 (515) 302-8026
Email >

Cheryl O'Hern
#ThisIsFortDodge
515-302-8026
Email >
@ThisIsFortDodge
Follow >
This Is Fort Dodge
since: 06/2016
Like >
Follow us on
Visit website