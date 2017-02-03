With six different resorts to experience, it’s a great way to see a side of Colorado that you may not have visited before.

The Colorado Cross Country Ski Association (CCCSA) today announced the availability of the CCCSA 2016-17 Punch Pass. The pass is on sale for $99. Similar to a ski resort pass, the Punch Pass allows purchasers to discover the snow on Nordic trails at six different resorts.

“Colorado has some of the finest Nordic experiences in the country, and we want people to have the opportunity to explore them,” said Igor Guziur of Devil’s Thumb Ranch. “With six different resorts to experience, it’s a great way to see a side of Colorado that you may not have visited before.”

The punch passes are valid for two trail passes to Breckenridge Nordic, Crested Butte Nordic, Devil’s Thumb Ranch, Keystone Nordic, Snow Mountain Ranch and Tennessee Pass Nordic Center. The passes are transferable, so two people could share a pass for double the fun at each resort. Additional discounts on rentals, tours and lodging with specified partners are also included in the pass.

“These punches are for trail pass access,” Therese Dayton with Breckenridge Nordic added. “Depending on the usage at each resort, you could try cross country skiing, skate skiing, snowshoeing or even fat biking with this pass. The Punch Pass also makes a great Valentine’s Day gift.”

The 2016-17 CCCSA Punch Pass is on sale now for $99. Visit http://www.coloradocrosscountry.com/Punch-Pass to purchase or for more information.

