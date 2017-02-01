Community College Cyber Summit (3CS) is Open for Registration

I love the support and networking opportunities you find at 3CS. There is incredible diversity: geographic, background, work and educational experience, gender, and cultural.

It has long been known that community colleges have the flexibility needed to respond to the cybsersecurity workforce needs in a timely manner. Community College Cyber Summit (3CS) is the only national conference that focuses bringing community colleges up to par with the best cybersecurity resources, curricula and technologies. Beat the rush and sign up now for the early bird discount for the 3CS, which takes place June 28-30 at Prince George’s Community College and National Harbor, Maryland.

“I love the support and networking opportunities you find at 3CS. There is incredible diversity: geographic, background, work and educational experience, gender, and cultural. And everyone I've met shares a passion for meeting the cybersecurity workforce and educational needs of our Nation and the global world in which we live. I am inspired!”, states Susan Svane, North Central Texas College.

The 3CS brings together community college educators and leaders to exchange information on cybersecurity in all technology fields. Students also are invited to participate, as there is a pre-summit job fair on June 28 as well as a student track.

This year’s theme is “Strengthening Our Cyber IQ.” Presentations and workshops will be available for community college faculty and administration interested in any of these four tracks: 1) for faculty and colleges new to cybersecurity education, 2) for experienced faculty and programs, and for those colleges aspiring to apply for recognition as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense – Two Year (CAE2Y), 3) for teaching cybersecurity across the curriculum and throughout the nation’s critical infrastructure, and 4) for students attending the 3CS Pre-Summit Job Fair.

Early bird registration is $150 and ends March 31. Community college faculty, administration and students are encouraged to register early due to limited seating. Register here: my3cs.org/registration-accommodations

About Community College Cyber Summit:

The Community College Cyber Summit (3CS) is organized and produced by the National CyberWatch Center, National Center for Systems Security and Information Assurance (CSSIA), CyberWatch West (CWW), Cyber Security Education Consortium (CSEC), Broadening Advanced Technological Education Connections (BATEC), and Advanced Cyberforensics Education (ACE) Consortium, which are all funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF). The outcomes of 3CS will leverage community college cybersecurity programs across the nation by introducing the latest technologies, best practices, curricula, products, and more. To learn more, visit my3CS.org.