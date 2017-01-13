Attorney Mark T. Guithues I will be answering questions about the new laws and providing practical advice on how to integrate them into the practice of association management. Past News Releases RSS Attorney Mark T. Guithues to Speak...

Attorney Mark T. Guithues to Speak...

Attorney Mark T. Guithues, one of the first community managers to register with the fledgling California Association of Community Managers (CACM) in 1992, is slated to be a keynote speaker at the CACM Southern California Law Seminar & Expo about new legislation. Guithues will be speaking on Thursday, March 16, 2017, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, CA.

Topics of the seminar will include what the CACM Legislative Committee does, its political process and 2016 legislation being considered. There will also be a new legislation Q&A. “I will be answering questions about the new laws and providing practical advice on how to integrate them into the practice of association management,” added Guithues.

Guithues is a longtime supporter of CACM and has energetically dedicated his time to educate its membership. He is also an instructor for the Certified Community Association Managers (CCAM) licensing program, has authored numerous articles for and served on the publications committee of Vision Magazine (the association’s quarterly publication) and presently serves on the CACM Legislative Action Committee.

To register for the CACM Southern California Law Seminar & Expo, please visit http://www.cacm.org/registration/calendar.html#id=1565&cid=322&wid=1901&type=Cal.

About Community Legal Advisors Inc.

Members of the Community Legal Advisors Inc. legal team have served as association managers, created residential and commercial community associations on behalf of developers, taught industry education courses, advised community associations in their daily operations and litigated conflicts between associations and their vendors, insurers and members. Practice areas include general counsel, civil litigation, assessment collection and court-appointed receiver and subdivision counsel. For more information, please call (949) 379-6888, or visit http://www.commlgl.com.

About the NALA™

The NALA offers small and medium-sized businesses effective ways to reach customers through new media. As a single-agency source, the NALA helps businesses flourish in their local community. The NALA’s mission is to promote a business’ relevant and newsworthy events and achievements, both online and through traditional media. For media inquiries, please call 805.650.6121, ext. 361.