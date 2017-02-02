NT Security Now Offers ControlByNet’s i-flashback Cloud Video Solution

CLOUD Video Surveillance NT Security has joined the increasing number of integrators taking advantage of the fast growing IP-video surveillance market," said Ryan Strange, CEO of ControlByNet.

ControlByNet (CBN), a leader in cloud-based hosted video security surveillance solutions, announced today the addition of NT Security as a new integrator for CBN’s i-flashback Cloud video surveillance. ControlByNet's i-flashback Cloud provides web-based controls for video hosting providers and enterprise customers to host video across multiple servers, users and accounts. Based outside of Atlanta GA, NT Security provides security solutions for small and medium businesses.

"NT Security has joined the increasing number of integrators taking advantage of the fast growing IP-video surveillance market," said Ryan Strange, CEO of ControlByNet. "NT Security recognized the potential savings for its customers by offering our cloud video solution. In addition, by choosing ControlByNet's software solution versus a specific camera manufacturer's solution, they are providing their customers with added flexibility and not locking them into a specific brand forever."

ControlByNet has the most flexible hosted solution on the market with the ability to host for the customer, let the integrator do the hosting, linking to an onsite server or any combination. This flexibility allows integrators like NT Security to quickly offer a hosting business using the i-flashback Cloud solution.

"The ability for us to step in slowly with ControlByNet providing the initial hosting is a big deal. It minimizes our initial investment and lets us get our feet wet," says Nick Tinsley, President of NT Security. “ControlByNet provided us a demo account and gave us access to live cameras for testing. With ControlByNet, we are poised to do well in this expanding market. There really are still only a few real cloud surveillance solutions even though many advertise cloud access.”

Other benefits for NT Security include:



Recurring Revenue – NT Security now recognizes a recurring revenue stream instead of the old ‘sell-and-forget’ model.

Added Customer Opportunities – A hosted solution keeps NT Security closer to the customer which puts them first in line for openings for additional services.

Instant Access – NT Security's customers can access live video anywhere with an Internet connection and on any device including iPad, iPhone, Android or Windows.

Interested integrators may view the CBN demo located on its partner page, http://www.cbncloudsurveillance.com.

About NT Security Inc (http://www.NTSecurityllc.com)

NT Security provides advanced digital security systems, video surveillance and access control for small businesses in the Atlanta area. Founded in 2008, NT Security is experienced in adapting to changes in the market with new technologies.

About ControlByNet (http://www.cbncloudsurveillance.com)

ControlByNet provides the most adaptable CLOUD IP-based surveillance solution on the market. ControlByNet's advanced software is the cornerstone of the new security surveillance business model. By leveraging Software as a Service (SaaS), CBN's solution integrates seamlessly across its products creating limitless installation scenarios. The hierarchal nature of the software allows a single log-in with multiple levels of access from any (Internet) location which leverages existing enterprise resources. With years of development, their software solution is flexible, future-proof and designed to lead the industry. Product offerings include i-flashback LOCAL and REMOTE and ip-LookOUT, its guard monitoring application. While the i-flashback interface is as simple to use as a nanny cam, both versions of the software are sophisticated enough to manage hundreds of remote cameras from a single browser; including Internet Explorer, Firefox or even an iPhone, iPad or Android device. Almost any IP or Analog camera can be connected to the solution. For more information, visit http://www.cbncloudsurveillance.com.