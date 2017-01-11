Nandra Jackson We’re very pleased that Nandra Jackson has joined Core Spaces. We’re confident that she’ll be a great addition to our team.

Core Spaces, a Chicago-based real estate development and management firm renowned for offering luxurious, amenity-filled college student housing, has named housing veteran Nandra Jackson Regional Property Manager. She will be based in Jackson, Miss. and will be responsible for overseeing the operation of Core Spaces’ housing communities in the southern and eastern United States.

“We’re very pleased that Nandra Jackson has joined Core Spaces,” says Ben Modleski, Core Spaces’ Chief Operating Officer. “She has an excellent background in the housing industry and a long track record of success in meeting financial and other goals, enhancing tenant satisfaction and increasing occupancy rates. We’re confident that she’ll be a great addition to our team.”

Mrs. Jackson has more than 25 years’ experience leading a wide variety of housing communities, including affordable, Section 8, conventional and student housing. She began her housing career as a leasing consultant and then quickly moved into management roles, assuming responsibility for leasing, new construction, renovations, human resources, financial performance, marketing and ongoing facility management. Most recently she served as a Regional Property Manager at Ambling Management Company in Jackson, Miss.

Mrs. Jackson earned a bachelor’s degree from Mississippi University for Women and received her Accredited Residential Manager (ARM) designation from the Institute of Real Estate Management. Ambling Management Company named her Property Manager of the Year in 2009 and Regional Property Manager of the Year in 2015.

