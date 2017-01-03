Our team has worked incredibly hard this year to continue Cottman’s distinctive reputation of quality across the board, and we are proud to accept these awards for our website and online marketing programs,” said Derik Beck, vp of digital marketing

Cottman Transmission and Total Auto Care heads into 2017 riding high. The leading aftermarket car care brand has recently earned several awards and launched multiple campaigns that help qualify the honesty and integrity that mark each and every customer experience.

Cottman Transmission and Total Auto Care won two categories in the 2016 The International Advertising Competition:



Best Blog Website for the Cottman Man Blog, and…

Best Other Online Video for the Cottman Man Educational Video Series

The annual competition is the creation of the Web Marketing Association (WMA), an association of “internet marketing, advertising, PR, and design professionals who share an interest for improving the quality of advertising, marketing and promotion used to attract visitors to corporate web sites,” according to their web site.

This isn’t the first time the Cottman Man Blog has been singled out for high praise. It’s actually received two other awards in its short life:

2015 Automotive Communications award from the Car Care Council Women’s Board (WB) and the Automotive Communication Council (ACC)

Named Top 50 Automotive and Mechanics Blogs in a list compiled by Direct Capital.

This year, Cottman’s national website – http://www.cottman.com - earned two awards for the 2016 WebAward Competition. The site won the Standard of Excellence award in two separate categories: automotive and transportation, and was judged on design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copywriting, and ease of use.

In addition to these acknowledgements, Cottman also took home the Platinum Award in the 2016 Summit Marketing Effectiveness Awards (MEA) competition specifically in the Education Marketing Category. One of the premier authorities on creative marketing excellence, Summit recognized Cottman’s web-based educational car care video series, the Cottman Man, for its engaging and useful tips for consumers.

The organizer of the awards, Summit International Awards, is one of the premier authorities on creative marketing excellence. The Summit MEA competition is based on the premise that the goal of marketing communications is the change, influence, or reinforce a target audience’s knowledge, attitudes, or beliefs. Cottman Transmission and Total Auto Care joins just 6% out of over 1100 award submissions in earning the esteemed recognition.

And Cottman doesn’t stop there – the brand also earned top honors in two categories for the 2016 W3 Awards:

Video Features Web Personality/Host

Online Video Web Series

These awards honor Cottman’s creative excellence on the web and recognize the creative and marketing professionals behind its award-winning website, web videos, and online marketing programs.

The W3 Awards, sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), honors creative excellence on the web, and recognizes the creative and marketing professionals behind award winning websites, web video and online marketing programs.

“These are wonderful acknowledgements for Cottman, and it’s just the beginning,” said Derik Beck, vice president of digital marketing for the brand. “Our team has worked incredibly hard this year to continue Cottman’s distinctive reputation of quality across the board, and we are proud to accept these awards for our website and online marketing programs.”

Each of Cottman’s digital components serves a unique purpose – from the Cottman Man, the brand’s animated web series that teaches consumers car care tips, to the Transmission Physician, an animated female transmission expert, soon to be released, that debunks common transmission myths and shares specialized, transmission-specific advice to drivers everywhere through a video series, Cottman is focused on digital solutions to connecting with customers.

To view the video series, visit http://www.cottman.com/videos/ and, to learn more about Cottman Transmission and Total Auto Care, please visit http://www.cottman.com.