Credico UK Plans Annual Award Show this May

Credico UK Credico UK want the evening to showcase the exceptional array of talent present in their industry - many of whom will be in attendance, and will be looking to take some silverware home...

Credico are the UK’s largest field marketing specialists, and host a highly anticipated event every year to celebrate the industry’s top performers and recognise achievements from the previous twelve months. The invitation-only event this year is being planned for May, and will include several keynote speakers to present the awards and dictate proceedings.

Credico UK specialises in customer acquisition and retention services, and work with clients to help increase their customer loyalty through face-to-face interactions. Everyone associated with the firm works very hard to achieve their clients’ goals, and Credico UK are keen to demonstrate their gratitude with a spectacular evening of recognition and enjoyment.

London’s esteemed Grosvenor House Hotel has again been selected as the location for the awards evening, as Credico UK feels that it encapsulates the style, and luxury of the city. The event will incorporate a champagne reception for networking opportunities, before the main award ceremony and black tie gala dinner take place. There will also be an opportunity to fundraise, with a portion of the evening dedicated to charity donation.

As an established independent field marketing agency, Credico UK has a network of regional offices situated in some of the UK’s largest cities. The agency provides their industry knowledge and expertise to a wide range of innovative industries and business sectors. Credico UK’s efforts allow businesses to generate more sales, whilst their consumers feel more valued by the brand, and benefit from a high standard of customer service.