Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., a leader in power protection and management products, has updated its PowerPanel® Business Edition (PPBE) software to version 3.2. It provides advanced power management for uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems and network connected power distribution units (PDU). PPBE controls graceful shutdowns, scheduled shutdowns, and notifications for computers powered by a CyberPower UPS or PDU.

PowerPanel Business Edition can be installed as an Agent, Client or Center application:

PPBE Agent is used when the host computer is connected to the UPS through a USB or serial port. PPBE Agent will protect the host computer by signaling the OS to shutdown in response to monitored power events, such as a power outage. PPBE Agent also logs UPS status and power events, sends notifications, and configures UPS settings.

PPBE Client relies on network communication to connect with a PPBE Agent, or network connected UPS or PDU to signal when the host computer needs to shutdown in response to monitored power events.

PPBE Center is used to monitor, log events, and control CyberPower UPS systems, PDUs, and computers running PPBE Agent and Client on the local network.

“New features make PowerPanel Business Edition even more helpful for power users,” said Dorian Haro, Senior Product Manager, CyberPower. “PPBE Agent now has SNMP support, which allows users to monitor USB or serial port connected UPS systems via SNMP, and to receive SNMP trap notifications. And PPBE Client can now manage redundant power configurations, monitoring the status of separate CyberPower UPS systems simultaneously; the host will only be signaled to initiate a shutdown before redundancy is lost.”

PowerPanel Business Edition is compatible with Windows, VMware, Linux, Citrix, and Mac. For more information, visit the PowerPanel Business Edition page on the CyberPower website.

About Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

CyberPower designs and manufactures uninterruptible power supply systems, power distribution units, surge protectors, remote management hardware, power management software, mobile chargers and connectivity products. The company serves customers in enterprise, corporate, government, education, and small office/home office environments. CyberPower products are available through authorized distributors and sold by value-added resellers, system integrators, managed service providers, select retailers, and online resellers. For product inquiries, call 1-877-901-1930 or email sales(at)cpsww(dot)com. To learn more, visit the CyberPower website, or follow CyberPower on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

