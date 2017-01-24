CyberPower Carbon Racks & Accessories “With Carbon racks and accessories, resellers can offer complete power protection and management solutions from a single trusted supplier.” - Brent Lovett, President of Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., a leader in power protection and management products, recently launched a new line of rack enclosures, open frame racks, wall mount enclosures, and rack accessories for IT and environmental management. This new product family is EIA-310 compliant for standard 19-inch rack mount equipment.

CyberPower is known for reliable power protection products such as uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, surge protectors, power distribution units, and power management software. Carbon rack products let customers order complete power management systems from the same company, confident that all parts will work together correctly the first time.

CyberPower offers four types of Carbon™ products: Rack enclosures that support and protect IT equipment, with options for cooling, power distribution, security, shelving, and cable management; Open frame racks that offer simple installation and easy access for IT rack equipment, with unobstructed airflow and keyholes in all posts for toolless vertical equipment installation; Wall mount enclosures that allow IT equipment to be installed without using floor space, featuring swing out rear access or direct wall mounting designs; and Rack accessories that include equipment and environmental management hardware such as fans, air flow management, cable management, security, and shelves.

“CyberPower serves customers in data centers, government, education, research, and large enterprises,” said Tim Derochie, Director of Product Management, CyberPower. “They need dependable rack equipment for mounting our UPS systems and power distribution units—along with their servers and networking hardware. The CyberPower Carbon rack product line is designed to meet their needs.”

“This line was created with value added resellers and system integrators in mind,” said Brent Lovett, President, Cyber Power Systems USA. “With Carbon racks and accessories, they can offer complete power protection and management solutions from a single trusted supplier.”

To see the complete line of Carbon rack mount products, visit the CyberPower website.

To configure and select the right Carbon rack products for your needs, visit the CyberPower Rack Configurator.

About Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

CyberPower designs and manufactures uninterruptible power supply systems, power distribution units, surge protectors, remote management hardware, power management software, mobile chargers and connectivity products. The company serves customers in enterprise, corporate, government, education, and small office/home office environments. CyberPower products are available through authorized distributors and sold by value-added resellers, system integrators, managed service providers, select retailers, and online resellers. For product inquiries, call 1-877-901-1930 or email sales(at)cpsww(dot)com. To learn more, visit the CyberPower website.

© 2017 Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc. CyberPower is a registered trademark and brand of Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.