Threats from hackers and insiders who want access to precious data from companies are too many to mention. That’s why CyberTrails has built a team of cyber security professionals, tools and techniques to help prevent data from getting in the wrong hands. CyberTrails is announcing a full range of cyber security offerings including assessments and 24/7 monitoring to assist in securing online environments.

Assessment Services:

Based on the specific data protection needs of their clients, CyberTrails can provide an extensive NIST-based cyber security assessment or a risk-based assessment of a company’s current cyber-security posture. CyberTrails has developed an executive-focused report with an easy to understand format with a clear sight picture of the current situation, allowing for quick identification of threats and easy decision making. Pre and post-assessment briefings are provided to clients to explain the complicated remediation recommendations in simple-to-understand terms without the confusing acronyms and vulnerability descriptions. The experts at CyberTrails can help management teams understand how to secure their environment with professionally-engineered solutions.

SOC / Continuous Monitoring:

CyberTrails has established its Security Operations Center (SOC) services to monitor their clients’ systems 24/7, 365 days a year. Their best-in-breed SIEM (Security information and event management) system will monitor devices day and night, and give business owners an added measure of peace of mind. Their experienced security staff are always on duty—ready to act on behalf of their clients and alert them to security incidents, or just take calls to alleviate any late-night concerns they might have.

Whether it’s a hacker illegally accessing sensitive systems, ransomware encrypting files or just an employee logging in during odd hours, CyberTrails will know, alert the necessary parties and act to resolve the issue.

“Having a clear picture of your IT environment is critical to being secure,” said CyberTrails Chief Information Security Officer Joe Skerly in a statement. “Whether you get this image from a risk assessment or through continuous monitoring, you will be ahead of the game.”

Contact CyberTrails security at 623-434-6022 or http://www.cybertrails.com to learn more.