DATIS HR Cloud, Inc. Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

We are excited to bring Karen onboard. Her knowledge and experience of quickly growing software companies will be a valuable asset as DATIS continues on a path of accelerated innovation and growth,

DATIS HR Cloud, Inc. announced early last month the hire of Karen Gittens, CPA as the new Chief Financial Officer. As a seasoned financial executive, Gittens brings her exceptional skill set and reputation to company’s leadership team. Gittens officially assumed the new role on December 8, 2016.

“We are excited to bring Karen onboard. Her knowledge and experience of quickly growing software companies will be a valuable asset as DATIS continues on a path of accelerated innovation and growth,” said Erik Marsh, CEO of DATIS HR Cloud.

Gittens joins DATIS with over 25 years of financial experience and has previously held the title of CFO at CareSync, a care coordination service. At CareSync, Gittens was responsible for managing accounting and financial functions, developing budgets and forecasting models, as well as developing and executing the company’s strategic vision. On top of that, she established the organization’s Human Resources department.

As a graduate of Colorado State University, Gittens earned both her Bachelor of Science in Accounting, as well as her Masters in Taxation. Prior to joining CareSync, Gittens held positions at Deloitte & Touche as a Public Accountant, CCS Medical as a Corporate Controller, and Pristine, LLC. as the CFO. Throughout her numerous years in the accounting industry, she has gained extensive experience in human resources, compliance, taxation, SaaS, and processes & controls.

Gittens will be an integral member of the DATIS team, providing strategic input regarding all major business decisions, including the shaping of company objectives. Her core responsibilities will include oversight of all Finance, Accounting, Tax & Compliance, Human Resources, Administration and Legal functions. The entire DATIS organization is excited about Gittens’ potential and looking forward to a successful future together.

About DATIS

DATIS brings together the best in cloud technology, industry expertise, and superior customer service to deliver a holistic Human Capital Management and Payroll Software that manages the entire employee lifecycle in one cloud-based workforce application. Built on a foundation of Position Control, the DATIS software is a completely configurable solution designed to enable Health and Human Services organizations to increase compliance and revenues while reducing expenses and risks. Visit http://www.datis.com to learn more, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Google+, and Instagram.