DDL, Inc. announced it is now offering testing based on ISO 11608-1, the governing standard that specifies general requirements and test methods for needle-based injection systems. These new capabilities supplement DDL’s already extensive expertise in syringe, needle and combination product testing.

“Many new drugs and biologics coming to market today are well suited for administration via needle-based injection systems or auto injectors,” said Levi Loesch, Product and Materials Engineer, DDL, Inc. “DDL is now able to perform the testing as defined in ISO 11608-1 to ensure these devices meet the dose accuracy requirements.”

ISO 11608 is comprised of seven parts. DDL currently provides testing for ISO 11608-1 – needle-based injection systems intended to be used with needles and with replaceable or non-replaceable containers. DDL is actively working to add additional parts of the 11608 standard to its list of core tests.

Please visit http://www.testedandproven.com for more information on ISO 11608-1 testing and other DDL test offerings.

About DDL

DDL is a third party testing facility that offers expert package, product and materials testing and validation services, primarily serving the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. DDL’s testing laboratories are located in Eden Prairie, MN and Fountain Valley, CA. Visit http://www.testedandproven.com for more information about the services offered by DDL.