Dali Wireless, Inc., an innovator in digital radio distribution systems that revolutionized in-building and outdoor wireless coverage and capacity, today unveiled the world’s first system to give all operators in a multi-operator deployment, the ability to view network performance right through to the fronthaul, the new Matrix Element Management System (Matrix EMS™).

The Matrix EMS gives lead operators, integrators, and neutral hosts the ability to provide each participating operator with an operator specific domain for monitoring and control of relevant network components and traffic. Access is via web-based interface, and is fully segregated and secure. Participating operators gain alarm monitoring access to the full network, control access to their dedicated components, and are even able to view signal traffic flow.

With this new facility, prime operators are able to share infrastructure and operating costs and responsibility; participating operators can access a level of responsibility and control that was never available to them before; and neutral hosts go to market with a much more compelling offering.

According to Basem Anshasi, Executive Vice President at Dali Wireless, “We developed this new multi-operator management facility in direct response to operator demand for a new way to manage and monetize services in multi-operator networks. There is a need, not just to share costs, but to also have greater transparency into network performance, and tighter control over the quality of service. That’s what the Matrix Element Management System delivers.”

Dali Matrix® is a modular platform that enables mobile operators and system integrators to effortlessly update, upgrade, and expand their networks in a plug-and-play approach as frequency bands and technologies evolve and become available. Matrix is based on the Dali’s award-winning RF Router®, a patented platform which enables wireless coverage and capacity to be elastically routed where and when network resources are required.

In 2015 and 2016 Dali was recognized by ABI Research as a Hot Tech Innovator for its innovative RAN virtualization technology.

About Dali Wireless

Founded in 2006, Dali Wireless is a global provider of the advanced all-digital RF Router®, the only solution on the market today that can dynamically allocate wireless coverage and capacity. With its revolutionary software defined network (SDN) radio distribution system, Dali is purpose-built to address today’s challenges of managing indoor wireless data traffic.

With its software-configurable solution, Dali is helping network operators minimize Total Cost of Ownership of their network infrastructures. Dali’s solutions deliver the high capacity of a macro cell, the flexible coverage of distributed antenna systems (DAS) with the footprint of a pico cell, and without traditional interference challenges. Dali is technology-, vendor-, and band-agnostic, making it a future-proof solution with applications across virtually all environments including stadiums, arenas, campuses, airports, and tunnels as well as public safety scenarios.

For more information, visit http://www.daliwireless.com. Follow us on Twitter @DaliWireless.