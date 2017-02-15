Dan Murty Marks 3 Major Milestones as a Colorado Realtor

Dan Murty We are looking forward to all the great things that this year, and many more, have to offer, as well as the great new ways that we can help and support our clients, neighbors, and community. Past News Releases RSS The Murty Group Spearheads Annual...

In 2017, Dan Murty is commemorating his thirty-second anniversary as a Realtor, his twenty-fifth year servicing Colorado Springs and his ninth year with The Platinum Group, Realtors. “It has been an amazing ride, and I’m blessed to have been working here for so long,” said Murty. “Even with recessions and real estate downturns, I’ve been able to keep my business going because of my fabulous clients. The high level of customer service that my team and I provide has enabled us to get through both the good times and the bad times.”

During the course of his illustrious thirty-plus-year career, Murty has adhered to a “client first” philosophy. This entails being accessible, being a good listener and communicator, and responding quickly to his clients’ needs. There are many qualities that characterize an excellent real estate professional, such as integrity, in-depth community and market knowledge, marketing savvy, effective negotiation skills, and a high-quality professional network, which have all been skills of Murty’s for the past three decades that he has imparted to his son Graham, a member of The Murty Group.

“It’s wonderful that my son has joined me this past year, so we can continue to grow and improve upon The Murty Group legacy,” added Murty. “We are looking forward to all the great things that this year, and many more, have to offer, as well as the great new ways that we can help and support our clients, neighbors, and community.”

In fact, The Murty Group is a big supporter of the community. It recently hosted a food drive and collected the equivalent of 5,699 meals that were donated to the Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado, whose mission is to provide food, partnering opportunities, and education to combat hunger and food insecurity in Southern Colorado communities. To donate directly to Care and Share, please visit http://careandshare.org/how-to-donate/

About Dan Murty and Graham Murty, The Murty Group, The Platinum Group, Realtors

Dan Murty’s “client first” philosophy has always been his approach and requires him to continually improve his skills and ways of doing business. With over thirty years of real estate experience under his belt, Dan’s dedication to his clients and friends shows in the way he relates to the needs of his clients. Graham Murty joined his father and mentor, Dan Murty, in the real estate business, bringing with him relationship sales expertise. Together they create The Murty Group, where they focus on relationship-first principles and providing superior value and service to their clients. Teamwork, honesty, and integrity are the key fundamental points for The Murty Group. Leveraging the latest technologies and combining these with the tried-and-true methods of outreach and referral-based business, Dan and Graham are able to support their clients with all their real estate needs. For more information, please call (719) 536-4390, or visit http://www.TheMurtyGroup.com.

