Greenberg Traurig Adds Powerhouse Attorneys to White Collar Practice

The White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, known throughout the United States and abroad for its roster of more than 90 former state and federal prosecutors, has added two exciting names to its shareholder ranks. Daniel P. Filor, a former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, joined Greenberg Traurig’s New York City office. Nathan Muyskens, former Co-Chair of the White Collar Criminal Defense and Investigations Practice at Loeb & Loeb, joined the Washington, D.C. office.

Filor’s tenure at the U.S. Attorney’s Office and his previous stint in private practice will make him indispensable to clients who are faced with both criminal and regulatory investigations involving financial institutions, securities and tax regulation, antitrust and False Claims Act inquiries, and national security matters. Muyskens is well known for his successful representation of corporate and individual clients in criminal grand jury investigations and prosecutions, internal investigations, regulatory inquiries and enforcement matters, and related parallel civil proceedings. His practice also includes defending companies in corruption investigations and other matters related to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

“Dan and Nate add significant firepower to our world-class white collar criminal defense and governmental investigations team and the services we provide to clients. They are doers who make things happen,” said Marc L. Mukasey, Global Co-Chair of Greenberg Traurig’s White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice. “Clients facing government scrutiny demand driven attorneys who can address their needs and are cool under pressure. Clients also often have to navigate parallel civil and criminal matters and our world-class team, now further enhanced by Dan and Nate, can address any issue that may arise."

“We have created a remarkable platform in the White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice with professionals who understand what is at stake and have the reputation and commitment to deliver superior client service. The addition of Dan and Nate further enhances this outstanding team,” said Alan Mansfield, Co-Chair of Greenberg Traurig’s Global Litigation Practice.

“We have built an entire law firm around being proactive, creative, hardworking, and delivering quality to clients. Dan and Nate will join a national team that provides excellent client service while offering a value proposition that no other firm offers,” said Brian L. Duffy, Greenberg Traurig’s Chief Executive Officer.

While at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for 10 years, Filor prosecuted federal crimes involving fraud, public corruption, civil rights, money laundering, narcotics, racketeering, and violent crimes. He also litigated on behalf of the United States and federal agencies in areas of taxation, class actions, employment discrimination, environmental law, national security, civil rights, and bankruptcy.

“It was an easy decision to join Greenberg Traurig – a firm that is uniquely empowering and collaborative, with a culture that provides the perfect environment for the next phase of my career. I am looking forward to working with such a diverse array of experienced colleagues in 38 locations around the globe,” Filor said.

Muyskens has conducted numerous internal investigations into cyber breaches, phishing schemes, denial-of-service attacks, and other cyber crimes. He also routinely counsels boards of directors and audit committees on issues of corporate governance related to cyber intrusions.

“My clients will benefit from the global reach and unparalleled platform. I look forward to working alongside the well-respected attorneys at Greenberg Traurig and the opportunity to bring a new level of service to my clients,” Muyskens said. “It is particularly important that I am joining at this time, given the firm’s focus in growing its white collar and cybersecurity practices.”

Filor received his J.D. from Columbia University School of Law, where he was the Executive Editor of the Columbia Journal of Law and Social Problems. He has a B.A., cum laude, from Binghamton University, State University of New York. After law school, Filor clerked for the Hon. Sylvia H. Rambo, Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Filor received the DOJ Executive Office of the U.S. Attorneys Director’s Award for Superior Performance as an AUSA, in 2014 and the DOJ John Marshall Award for Outstanding Legal Achievement for Alternative Dispute Resolution in 2008.

Muyskens previously was a trial attorney with the Federal Trade Commission’s Bureau of Competition, where he led investigations into the retail and energy sectors. Prior to his service at the commission, Muyskens was an associate independent counsel with the Office of Independent Counsel.

Muyskens received his J.D. from the University of Kansas School of Law, where he was the Publications Editor of the Kansas Journal of Law & Public Policy. He has a B.A. from the University of Virginia.

