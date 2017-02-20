Das KaffeeHaus von Frau Burkhart (vFB) embodies an edgy European Coffeehouse feel that one would otherwise need to travel to Germany to experience. So what is the German KaffeeHaus experience?

"The cafes (coffeehouses) you find in Germany are vastly different from the traditional American Coffeehouse atmosphere. The "cafes" across Germany and Europe are eclectic to say the least,'' according to President Joe Contino. He continues, "They have, attitude, music and “pub style” undertones."

These elements, however, are a far cry from what Americans have been told coffeehouses should be (quiet, dark/soft, impersonal, west coast, unrefined and indie style shops). Even though Das KaffeeHaus vFB is distinctly German and influenced by mostly the modern cafe/Biergarten scene in and around Germany – it is still a very broad interpretation of what you would find throughout cafes in Europe. According to CEO Amy Contino, "Our shop is greatly influenced by the KaffeeHaus by day/ EDM clubs by night model which is found primarily in the European "underground" scene."

Das KaffeeHaus (vFB) is a blend of modern German KaffeeHaus/cafe which takes into account the availability of coffee and standard coffee drinks and pastries in a contemporary setting. Das KaffeeHaus will feature a fine selection of authentic German pastries such as Schnecken (cinnamon rolls), Windbeutel (Bavarian Cream Puffs), Umlauts (cake-balls), Apfeltasche (turnovers) more.

In addition, Das KaffeHaus is known for its fun and innovative specialty roasts including the popular, Austrian Roast, affectionally called the Schwarzenegger Blend in honor of the former Mr. Olympia, Governor of California, Actor and founder of the Arnold Classic (that takes place in Columbus, Ohio every year).

This will be the companies second permanent location with the flagship Das KaffeeHaus being in Lithopolis, Ohio. A temporary location was open in Grandview until a more suitable location was identified.

The location inside the Big Room Bar at the CD102.5 studios is scheduled to open on March 27, 2017 with a Grand Opening Celebration being planned for the first week of April. The hours of the German Village/Big Room Bar location will be from 7am-4pm (with room for expanded hours.)

This will mark the second collaboration between CD102.5 and Das KaffeeHaus. In early 2015, the edgy German-style coffee company partnered with the local alternative radio station by becoming its official coffee partner.

The Big Room Bar/CD102.5 Studio location address is 1036 South Front Street, Columbus, Ohio 43206. For more information about Das KaffeeHaus, you can visit them on the web at daskaffehaus.us. They can also be reached at their Corporate Headquarters/Flagship location at 45 E. Columbus Street Lithopolis, Ohio 43136 or by calling (614) 837-8837.