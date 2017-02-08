BlackStone Discovery Names Derek M. Duarte, Esq. as President

Derek M. Duarte, President of BlackStone Discovery Mr. Duarte’s tenure at BlackStone has been marked by innovation and success throughout, and his leadership will be instrumental in continuing the expansion of BlackStone’s legal and technical capabilities both domestically and globally.

BlackStone Discovery, a leading provider of e-discovery, forensic and attorney review services to corporations and law firms, announces the promotion of Derek M. Duarte to President. Mr. Duarte’s tenure at BlackStone has been marked by innovation and success throughout, and his leadership will be instrumental in continuing the expansion of BlackStone’s legal and technical capabilities both domestically and globally.

“Derek is an incredible leader and a rare asset for our company, our employees and our clients. Every single person on the BlackStone team appreciates working with Derek because he figures out ways for each employee to succeed and build long term career paths. And our clients always benefit because Derek listens and recommends solutions that solve their real needs. He really embodies what a president is all about,” elaborated John P. Kelly, BlackStone’s CEO.

Among Mr. Duarte’s many accomplishments has been the successful design and implementation of BlackStone’s proprietary project management communication platform, “LinkStone,” which enables clients to customize their workflows, track their data, and stay on budget. Additionally, as part of Mr. Duarte’s quest to address modern e-discovery problems with innovative solutions, he developed BlackStone’s Information Governance and Litigation Readiness Group (IG|LR) to deliver consultative solutions to BlackStone’s enterprise clients. Under Mr. Duarte’s guidance BlackStone has mastered price predictability and consistently grown year-over-year.

Thomas Gersey, BlackStone’s Director of Client Solutions, works closely with Mr. Duarte and says, “Derek is the epitome of a leader. He combines extensive experience and knowledge with the intellectual talent to turn that knowledge into dynamic new solutions. As President, his flexibility keeps the company running smoothly - he is able to discuss high level forensic technical issues one moment, the key elements of a client’s case strategy the next, and then sit down with our team and talk about his vision for our company, all in the same afternoon.”

Mr. Duarte will be responsible for all operational aspects of BlackStone’s Client Solution, Forensic & Investigative Services, and Data Operations Groups, as well as the Sales and Marketing teams. Mr. Duarte will also oversee BlackStone’s Advanced Document Review Group, assuring every client gets the most cost-effective and defensible document production results available. He will continue to focus his expertise on advising clients about the legal and technology-based solutions best suited to address their overall information governance, litigation readiness, and e-discovery needs.

Mr. Duarte joined BlackStone as a senior manager in 2013 and has made significant contributions to the success and growth of the company as a whole. Prior to joining BlackStone Discovery, Mr. Duarte was an E-discovery Project Attorney at Crowell & Moring LLP, where he managed e-discovery projects and supervised contract attorneys in the review of complex healthcare litigation matters for national Managed Care Organizations. Mr. Duarte has experience providing e-discovery expertise to global corporations, government agencies, technology start-ups, and law firms. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Legal Studies from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Juris Doctor from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. Mr. Duarte is an accomplished negotiator, winning negotiations championships at UC Hastings and the Robert Merhige National Negotiation Competition.

About BlackStone Discovery

BlackStone Discovery is the premier partner for e-discovery and document production services to leading Silicon Valley law firms. Its Rapid Response Methodology™ ensures adaptable frameworks and a “quick-start” to keep clients in control as their requirements change. BlackStone Discovery delivers end-to-end litigation support services, maximizing results with zero surprises. For more information please contact BlackStone’s marketing team at (650) 331-3000.