Diameter Health (Diameter) and Lantana Consulting Group (Lantana) today announced a strategic partnership that puts Diameter Health technology in the hands of Lantana analysts. The high-performance platform of Diameter combined with the skilled hands of Lantana allows providers, exchanges, quality improvement and public health entities – all those mining value from clinical data – to get the most from their information resources.

“We believe that clinical information is an organization’s most valuable asset,” said Lantana President and CEO Liora Alschuler. “Diameter’s platform automates the most tedious aspects of analysis and goes beyond standard validation in areas like checking the coherence between narrative and coded data. In the hands of our analysts, we can provide more comprehensive validation not only of data architecture, but of adherence in production data streams.”

Data reuse through interoperability can improve care delivery for all Americans. While much progress on interoperability has been made in the past decade, clinical documents exchanged today routinely fall short of even the relatively modest goals set out under Meaningful Use. Reusing information captured in the process of care is crucial to realizing the value invested in electronic systems.

Lantana supports dozens of government and private sector clients with strategic planning, system implementation and integration, software development, specification development and testing, program management, education and training. Lantana’s analysts ensure that the data is in the right format, has the right structure, and is coded in a meaningful way in preparation for quality reporting calculations, public health reporting, care planning, decision support, and continuity of care.

“The Lantana analysts are a highly-seasoned team who look beyond the minimum requirements of the standards to make sure the right code is used in the right place and to optimize our clients’ reporting strategies across programs,” said Diameter Health CEO Eric Rosow. “We look forward to collaborating with them to improve the completeness and quality of clinical data, and to identify further opportunities to improve the capabilities of our platform.”

Diameter Health was founded to transform healthcare through clinical intelligence fueled by interoperability standards. Diameter Health is a technological innovator in enabling productive use of clinical data.

Lantana’s mission is to improve healthcare through health information technology. We lead the continual development and improvement of the industry through our consulting and volunteer practice.

