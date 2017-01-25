Diamondback Drugs ® Earns Industry’s Coveted PCAB™ Accreditation

Diamondback Drugs We’re delighted that we have received the PCAB certification, the benchmark of quality in the industry.

Diamondback Drugs is pleased to announce it has received accreditation by the Pharmacy Compounding Accreditation Board ™ (PCAB), a service of the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). Accreditation is only awarded to pharmacies that demonstrate adherence to stringent quality standards and a commitment to continuous process improvement.

“It’s extremely fulfilling to be recognized for the hard work and diligence our team has invested in helping Diamondback achieve this level of excellence. PCAB Accreditation shows our dedication to protecting our patients by practicing safe, high-quality compounding,” states pharmacist Michael Blaire, Executive Chairman and co-founder of Diamondback Drugs.

“We’re delighted that we have received the PCAB certification, the benchmark of quality in the industry. What this means is that we’ve tested our policies and procedures against the highest standards for compounding,” affirmed David Perkins, Chief Compliance Officer for Diamondback Drugs.

Very few veterinary-only compounding pharmacies have achieved this milestone. Even fewer compound sterile preparations. Blaire believes the PCAB accreditation makes it easier for veterinarians and pet parents to choose a compounding pharmacy they know meets the highest quality and safety standards in the profession.

Compounding medications is an integral part of the practice of pharmacy and the demand for these customized medications is increasing every year. Yet many people may not even be aware of its role. Written by veterinarians and other legally authorized prescribers, compounded medications are prepared for an individual patient by a specially trained pharmacist.

Examples of compounded prescriptions are:



When an animal needs a smaller dose of a medicine that is only commercially manufactured in human adult-size doses.

When an animal cannot tolerate or has allergies to the inactive ingredients (such as gluten or sugar) in manufactured medicines.

When an animal refuses to take their medications due to taste.

When a veterinarian believes a medicine is needed for his or her patient, but a manufacturer has discontinued the medicine for economic reasons.

Many pharmacies practice a small degree of compounding, while others specialize in the centuries-old practice, such as Diamondback Drugs.

With the high volume of prescriptions that are compounded each year, there has been a need for an enhanced, profession-wide system of standards by which each compounding pharmacy can test its quality processes. While Diamondback Drugs is regulated by the states in which it is licensed, PCAB Accreditation is an even more comprehensive way to ensure a compounding pharmacy is meeting the highest quality and safety standards.

To earn PCAB Accreditation, Diamondback Drugs had to complete an extensive application process, document its written policies and provide an analysis of its quality procedures. This was reviewed by the Pharmacy Compounding Accreditation Board and some of the leading figures in the field of compounding. Next, the pharmacy opened its doors for an extensive on-site inspection led by a compounding expert. Only when these stringent evaluations were completed did the Pharmacy Compounding Accreditation Board officially grant Diamondback Drugs the PCAB Accreditation and the right to use the designation “PCAB Accredited™ compounding pharmacy.

“We are honored by this new accreditation. It confirms our commitment to providing safe, personalized solutions that meet the medical needs of our patients – and the needs of the healthcare providers who rely on us for these specialized medicines,” said Michael Blaire. “We believe this will further strengthen the bond of trust between our pharmacy and the communities that we serve.”

About Diamondback Drugs

Scottsdale, Arizona-based Diamondback Drugs is a national leader in veterinary compounding and is proud to have attained both PCAB Accreditation and Vet-VIPPS certification. For more than 15 years, Diamondback Drugs has set the standard in creating customized pharmaceuticals for animals of all sizes, exclusively focusing on veterinary patients. Diamondback successfully blends the safety and science of veterinary compounding and stocks the widest range of medications, chemicals, bases and flavors and offers solutions in sterile, hazardous, and controlled substances. Learn more about Diamondback Drugs at http://www.diamondbackdrugs.com/ or call direct at 866-578-4420.

About the Pharmacy Compounding Accreditation Board

The Pharmacy Compounding Accreditation Board is a service of the Accreditation Commission for Health Care, a not-for-profit corporation established in 1986 that recognized the need for a national standards organization for health care facilities. Originally the product of 8 leading pharmacy organizations, PCAB developed the policies, criteria and processes for the accreditation of compounding pharmacies. In 2014, PCAB accreditation became a service of ACHC. The alignment of the organizations ensures that safety and compliance needs are met in the most efficient and effective manner. More information at http://achc.org/pcab