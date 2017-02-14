DigitalPhone.io is a pioneer of hosted phone services, and provides products that improve the capabilities of business and education telephony, while reducing their overall cost. Our development team worked very hard to ensure that the app met our standards -- and our customers’ expectations -- for functionality, versatility, integration, compatibility and ease-of-use.

Leading hosted telecommunications firm DigitalPhone.io announced today that it has launched a free new softphone app for iOS and Android smartphones, which enables customers to expand VoIP service and functionality beyond their desk phone or land line.

The new app installs quickly and easily, and supports the advanced unified calling (UC) features of DigitalPhone.io’s network. End users maintain the same identity when making and receiving calls from any location regardless of device, and have full management control over various customizations, configurations and calling options (e.g. mute, hold, transfer, add call, speaker, etc.).

In addition, since the app is fully and automatically integrated with DigitalPhone.io’s network, end users can switch from one device to another without interrupting a live call. For example, they can answer or initiate a call on their desk phone, and then seamlessly transfer it to their smartphone if they need to leave the office.

Other key features of DigitalPhone.io’s new softphone app include:



A streamlined, clutter-free interface

Easy-to-use dial pad that is ideal for devices with small screen sizes

Voicemail indicator with details (name/number of caller, time of call, length of message)

Full list of contacts (app and phone)

Complete call history (made and missed)

Answering rules

Commented Nicky Smith, DigitalPhone.io’s CEO: “Our development team worked very hard to ensure that the app met our standards -- and our customers’ expectations -- for functionality, versatility, integration, compatibility and ease-of-use. The feedback we have received so far has been extremely positive, and we look forward to enhancing the app with more features and tools in the future.”

For additional information regarding DigitalPhone.io, visit https://digitalphone.io or email inquiry@ DigitalPhone.io. Please note that customers must have an existing account with DigitalPhone.io to take advantage of the new softphone app.

About DigitalPhone.io

DigitalPhone.io (formerly Carolina Digital) is a pioneer of hosted phone services, and provides products that improve the capabilities of business and education telephony, while reducing their overall cost. The company’s offerings stand out for their excellent value, including very competitive pricing, the industry’s deepest feature set, ease of deployment, and many user-friendly packages – from a full turnkey set-up including dial tone and VoIP phones, to automated call answering and routing solutions that work with existing land lines, cell phones or VoIP phones.