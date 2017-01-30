DigitalPhone.io is a pioneer of hosted phone services, and provides products that improve the capabilities of business and education telephony, while reducing their overall cost. I’ve had the great good fortune of getting on board with innovative companies throughout my career. DigitalPhone.io is another one of these visionary companies, and that is why I wanted to be part of this team and help move us forward.

DigitalPhone.io, a leading hosted telecommunications firm that serves businesses and educational organizations nationwide, announced today that it has welcomed experienced technology solutions leader Gary Tomlin as its Vice President of Sales.

Mr. Tomlin has over 30 years of experience as a technical specialist, advisor and team leader for an array of projects and implementations, including infrastructure, provider services and cloud-based applications. He has also taught college level courses in Professional Development and Professional Customer Relations, and is a longtime volunteer coach who has dedicated thousands of hours with several youth sports league organizations.

Among other key strategic initiatives, Mr. Tomlin will spearhead DigitalPhone.io’s efforts to identify opportunities and areas where the company’s suite of advanced products dovetail with other innovative offering in the marketplace; particularly with respect to non-voice offerings. He will also design and lead sales and technical training programs, and focus on cultivating strong relationships with vendors and stakeholders to collaborate on customized solutions for DigitalPhone.io customers.

“I’ve had the great good fortune of getting on board with innovative companies throughout my career,” commented Mr. Tomlin. “These were leading edge companies, not bleeding edge companies. Their products improved the way business people operated and had a significant impact on their bottom-line. DigitalPhone.io is another one of these visionary companies, and that is why I wanted to be part of this team and help move us forward.”

“We have customers who started with tip and ring products, and others that are technology natives who’ve only worked with advanced IP products,” commented DigitalPhone.io’s CEO Nicky Smith. “Gary is an extremely smart and talented sales leader who understands the full range of challenges that our customers face, the value they place on existing capabilities, and their desire for the technology-led solution they’ve imagined to come to life. We are delighted to have him on board, and are excited about what he brings to our team and especially our customers.”

For additional information regarding DigitalPhone.io, visit https://digitalphone.io or email inquiry(at)DigitalPhone.io.

About DigitalPhone.io

DigitalPhone.io (formerly Carolina Digital) is a pioneer of hosted phone services, and provides products that improve the capabilities of business and education telephony, while reducing their overall cost. The company’s offerings stand out for their excellent value, including very competitive pricing, the industry’s deepest feature set, ease of deployment, and many user-friendly packages – from a full turnkey set-up including dial tone and VoIP phones, to automated call answering and routing solutions that work with existing land lines, cell phones or VoIP phones. Learn more at https://digitalphone.io.