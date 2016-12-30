We’ve been successful because we help businesses create a targeted marketing campaign that meets their individual needs – at a cost that is much lower than what traditional agencies offer. -- Stephen Hudson Co-Founder and CEO, Digital Mark Company

Digital Mark Company, LLC, a Jacksonville-based internet marketing agency, has finished the year strong by offering a cost-effective way to achieve online marketing success. Their target market is small to medium size companies in any industry that can benefit from more qualified leads to their website. Since the company’s launch in March of 2016, they have continued to grow each month, achieving success working with many different types of industries and clients. Digital Mark Company is looking forward with excited anticipation to 2017, as they project their growth to more than double.

“We’ve been successful this year because we help businesses create a targeted marketing campaign that meets their individual needs – at a cost that is much lower than what traditional agencies offer,” explained Stephen Hudson Co-Founder and CEO at Digital Mark Company. “We do this by maximizing their online presence in Google search engine rankings and by creating a targeted, industry-specific social media campaign.”

Digital Mark Company has had success working with a wide array of clients including insurance agencies, fitness instructors, real estate agencies, chiropractors, and music stores.

Linda Ventura, owner of Ventura Insurance Agency states, “I have been working with Digital Mark on SEO for about 2 months. In that short time, Stephen and his team have improved my Google ranking significantly, getting me on the first page in most search categories! I am seeing an increase in phone calls and requests through my website…I couldn’t be happier with the work they are doing and the personal touch they provide!”

“Stephen's knowledge and enthusiasm have been essential to the visibility and growth of our small business. We have truly relied on and benefited from his expertise on many aspects of doing modern day business,” adds Dennis Klee, owner of Klee’s Music. “Oftentimes the demands on the attention of a small business owner limits their ability to ensure proper focus is given to this specialized aspect of doing business in our technological age. Stephen has been a caring and supportive business collaborator and his efforts have freed us to focus on our primary business goals. Thanks a lot, Stephen!”

Digital Mark Company, LLC was founded in March 2016 by husband and wife team Stephen and Trudy Hudson. The company was formed based on the growing hybrid business model of partnering with experts in each field required to create a marketing team focused on providing the highest level of service possible. With all team members working remotely, the overhead costs are kept to a minimum—much lower than traditional internet marketing agencies. Digital Mark Company has assembled a team of industry experts, all with proven track records in their respected fields of search engine optimization (SEO), web design, and social media management. The combination of these essential skills allows Digital Mark Company to offer clients a powerful holistic approach to Internet marketing at an extremely competitive price.

Website: https://digitalmarkco.com

Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/digitalmarkco

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/digialmarkcompany/