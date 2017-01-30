Edward C. Olson Be very careful to list all of your medical providers and services because if the Social Security Administration isn’t able to obtain all of your medical records, it makes it difficult for them to determine why you are not able to work. Past News Releases RSS

Attorney Edward C. Olson, a partner at Disability Attorneys of Minnesota, shares the following three tips on things to be aware of when filing for Social Security disability benefits:

No. 1: Know who qualifies. “If you are currently working and earning $1,170+ gross per month (and that’s gross, not net) you will not qualify for Social Security disability benefits regardless of your medical condition,” said Olson. “If your medical condition has caused you to stop working, or has limited your ability to work so that you are making less than $1,170, you want to start with the completion of the application for Social Security disability benefits.”

No. 2: Fill out all forms correctly. It is imperative to properly fill out the application; failure to do so could delay the process. “Be very careful to list all of your medical providers and services because if the Social Security Administration isn’t able to obtain all of your medical records, it makes it difficult for them to determine why you are not able to work,” stressed Olson.

No. 3: Be patient. People filing for Social Security disability benefits should understand that it could take 6-8 months to issue a determination on an application. “It is likely that you will have to appeal; the most recent available statistics show that roughly 67% of all applications for benefits are denied,” concluded Olson. “The first appeal is requesting reconsideration, which could take several months. Almost 9 out of 10 requests for reconsideration are denied, so it is likely that you will have to appeal a second time. This is when a request for a hearing with an Administrative Law Judge is filed. You can expect that it will take a year or more from the date the appeal is filed until the hearing is actually held. This is a long game, and it can be hard to not get frustrated with and give up. Once approved, however, you could receive past-due benefits, so be patient.”

About Edward C. Olson, Disability Attorneys of Minnesota

Edward C. Olson, since 1991, has focused his practice on helping disabled workers receive the benefits they are owed, and has extensive legal experience guiding clients through the application and appeals process. He is a member of the Minnesota Bar, U.S. District Court District of Minnesota and U.S. Court of Appeals 8th Circuit. For more information, call (877) 317-4576, or visit http://www.disabilitymn.com.

About the NALA™

The NALA offers small and medium-sized businesses effective ways to reach customers through new media. As a single-agency source, the NALA helps businesses flourish in their local community. The NALA’s mission is to promote a business’ relevant and newsworthy events and achievements, both online and through traditional media. For media inquiries, please call 805.650.6121, ext. 361.