Diversified announced today the addition of Ricardo Caltagirone to its Sports & Live Events Group, a team of specialists dedicated to working with venue ownership, facilities and engineering staff to deliver video control rooms, sound reinforcement, video, broadcast, IPTV and IT solutions.

Ricardo is excited to join the team at Diversified as an Estimations Engineer in the Sports and Live Events Group, bringing more than 20 years of experience in the systems integration business. Most recently, he served as an engineer at Sony Electronics, supporting systems integration sales with innovative and competitive designs for sports, broadcast and AV clients.

“I am eager to start a new challenge with a company that has a proven track record of commitment to providing innovative technology solutions,” stated Ricardo. “Diversified has an excellent reputation for executing projects across all media and entertainment markets.”

Duane Yoslov, Senior Vice President exclaims, “We are thrilled to have Ricardo join the Diversified team. For many of us, this is a reunion of sorts as we have worked with Ricardo in the past. He is a tremendous addition to our Sports and Live Events team, and we are confident that he will quickly become a key contributor to not only our success but to Diversified as a whole.”

About Diversified

Diversified is an industry leader in custom solutions and managed services for a broad spectrum of media delivery challenges. They specialize in the use of technology for complex and scalable professional broadcast, corporate communications, experiential design and digital signage networks that provide businesses with the enhanced capability of creating, managing and monetizing original digital content.

For more information, visit http://www.diversifiedus.com.