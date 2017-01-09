Jimi Gonzalez, CTS, LEED AP His deep knowledge of multiple technology types will benefit his client base and prospects with their design and implementation projects.

Diversified announces Jimi Gonzalez, a respected technology integrator with over two decades of experience working with high profile clients from around the world, as its newest addition to their Advanced Visual Environments team. In his new role as Account Executive, Gonzalez will be supporting Diversified’s clients throughout Florida and developing strategic partnerships within the design community as well as with manufacturers and emerging businesses.

He has worked with industry leaders including Hard Rock Café International, the Mirage Resort & Casino, Caesars Entertainment Corporation, the Faena District and Swire Properties. Regarding his accomplishments Jimi shares, “I attribute my success to listening to my customers’ needs and applying high quality and appropriate technology solutions. I’m excited to join Diversified to support their existing clients in the Florida market as well as expand the business throughout the State.”

Brad Sellars, Regional Director, states. “Jimi Gonzalez is a veteran of our industry and has a diverse background in sales, operations, strategic planning and market intelligence gathering. His deep knowledge of multiple technology types will benefit his client base and prospects with their design and implementation projects. Jimi is well connected with the communities we are talking with most often - owners, end users, architects, consultants and strategic manufacturer partners. I am very excited to have Jimi join the Diversified team and look forward to his successes.”

Jimi has been recognized as one of the “100 Most Influential Business Leaders” by Space Coast Business Magazine (2008) and a finalist for LEAD Brevard’s “4 Under 40” award (2010). When his schedule permits, he volunteers for non-profit organizations including the Brevard Cultural Alliance and the Brevard Zoo. Jimi has contributed articles and blogs to online and print publications including Florida Today, Spaces Magazine and Systems Contractor News.

Jimi is an InfoComm Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) as well as a LEED AP with an Interior Design + Construction (ID+C) specialty. He also holds a current State of Florida Certified Specialty Electrical Contractor license.

###

About Diversified

Diversified is an industry leader in custom solutions and managed services for a broad spectrum of media delivery challenges. They specialize in the use of technology for complex and scalable professional broadcast, corporate communications, experiential design and digital signage networks that provide businesses with the enhanced capability of creating, managing and monetizing original digital content.

For more information, visit http://www.diversifiedus.com.