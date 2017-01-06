Joshua Lincoln, Account Executive, New Orleans I am passionate about technologies and committed to providing Diversified clients with solutions that will drive efficiencies.

With a stronghold in Florida’s panhandle, Huntsville, Birmingham, Houston and the recent addition of Dallas, Diversified strengthens their regional presence across the south by hiring Audio Visual industry veteran Joshua Lincoln. Lincoln has conceptualized and completed hundreds of high end commercial integration projects across Louisiana.

“I am excited to have Joshua joining our Gulf Coast Team,” says David Berndt, Executive Regional Director. “He has a strong expertise in our field and strong relationships with key clients. Adding a professional such as Joshua helps build the strength of Diversified.”

Joshua has been endorsed by his peers as an expert in Audio Visual Integration, Video Conferencing, Digital Signage, and Unified Communications and has extensive experience in Control Room Design and Integration. Lincoln served in the US Navy as an Electronics Technician and has a decade of experience with electronics. He serves in his community and coaches recreational youth sports including baseball and basketball.

“Having lived in Louisiana my entire life, I am dedicated to serving New Orleans and our neighboring states,” explains Joshua. “I am passionate about technologies and committed to providing Diversified clients with solutions that will drive efficiencies.”

About Diversified

Diversified is an industry leader in custom solutions and managed services for a broad spectrum of media delivery challenges. They specialize in the use of technology for complex and scalable professional broadcast, corporate communications, experiential design and digital signage networks that provide businesses with the enhanced capability of creating, managing and monetizing original digital content.

For more information, visit http://www.diversifiedus.com.