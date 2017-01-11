Divino Group Launches Video Services Division

Co-founder Celso Dulay will lead Divino Group's video services division Corporate digital video growth has exploded as every company becomes a media company.

Corporate digital video growth has exploded as every company becomes a media company.* Today, San Francisco marketing consultancy Divino Group has launched a full-service, commercial video offering to meet a big demand for high-quality videos at a budget-friendly price.

“There’s an intensifying need for compelling video storytelling across a range of companies,” says Chris Knight, Divino Group co-founder and creative director. “Yet, too few creative firms in the Bay Area provide a full range of commercial video services – from conception, scripting and production to final post – at a competitive cost point.”

The new video services offering will be led by Celso Dulay. He has produced, edited and been on-camera talent for well-known brands such as Panasonic, SanDisk and Tom’s of Maine. Dulay was the producer and host of a SanDisk TV mini-documentary video series to support the launch and sales of SanDisk Extreme Pro flash memory cards. The SanDisk TV videos were part of an award-winning global marketing campaign that won PRWeek’s “Tech Campaign of the Year” (2009). It was originally ideated and led by Knight when he was a VP at global WPP agency Cohn & Wolfe.

Other founding members of Divino Group’s video services team include Lee Cummings, who served as director of photography for the SanDisk TV video series, and David L. Minard, who is an expert audio technician. Cummings is a director, producer and videographer who’s worked with legendary talent like Eric Blakeney, director of “Gun Shy” and executive producer and head writer for the original “21 Jump Street.” He’s adept at various creative formats, including commercials, music videos and short films. His corporate clients have included Burt’s Bees and Sonoma Clean Power. Minard, who is also a musician and photographer, has recorded sound for video productions and music in-studio for seven years since earning his Bachelor’s degree in recording engineering. He’s produced content for companies including AOL, Google, Funny or Die, The Gap and Whole Foods Market.

Watch sample videos created by the Divino Video team – here.

Divino Group’s full range of video services includes creative development, scripting, location scouting, talent acquisition, production, editing, social promotion and paid digital campaign development. Its seasoned team can assist with a wide range of needs and formats – including corporate marketing, product-demo videos, trade shows and events, executive presentations, internal-training videos, and company newscasts.

Agency co-founder Chris Knight began his career as a writer, photographer and TV producer at media outlets including ABC, Salt magazine and the S.F Bay Guardian. Following that, he spent nearly two decades working for big PR shops including Cohn & Wolfe, GCI Group and Ruder Finn. He’s worked for global brands and startups, including: BMW, The Bay Citizen, G-Technology, Neato Robotics, Panasonic, Project Kaisei, SanDisk, Seagate Technology, Spot Runner and Sun Microsystems.

About Divino Group

Founded in 2014, Divino Group is a boutique brand marketing consultancy based in San Francisco, Calif. The group’s veteran brand marketers, mass media and PR pros have decades of experience working with global brands, startups and nonprofits. The firm specializes in surround-sound campaigns that truly move the needle for clients.

For more info and a full list of creative services, please visit: http://www.divinogroup.net

*The concept of Every Company is a Media Company (EC = MC) was originally introduced by Tom Foremski, ex-Financial Times journalist and publisher of the Silicon Valley Watcher blog.