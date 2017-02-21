History of Rhinoplasty Shows Constant Evolution of Procedure

Dr. Jonathan Kulbersh - Carolina Facial Plastics "It’s also essential that patients seeking a rhinoplasty for aesthetic or functional concerns discuss their goals, concerns, and motivation with their facial plastic surgeon," said Dr. Kulbersh

The turn of each year always brings newfound resolve to transform one’s life, goals, dreams, body, and face. And while it’s natural to assume that cosmetic surgery is associated only with modern times, this is not true of rhinoplasty. According to a new article on The Daily Beast, people have been undergoing nose reconstruction procedures for at least a millennium, if not much longer, though the reasons have changed. For those looking for a transformation to kick off 2017, consider the impact that the history of the rhinoplasty has on your decision.

“When we discuss the evolution of rhinoplasty, you might think we mean only the improvement of the procedure itself,” said Dr. Kulbersh, the founder and director of Carolina Facial Plastics. “Of course, it’s obvious that the techniques have changed and improved due to deeper knowledge, better equipment, safer antiseptics and anesthesia, and the discovery of antibiotics. However, there’s also been the evolution of why people undergo the procedure.”

In cultures worldwide, the nose has been one of the major factors in what is considered attractive or beautiful. In fact, many societies even went so far as to judge one’s character and social status based on the shape of the nose and as a result, cosmetic rhinoplasty dates back as far as the 6th century, according to The Daily Beast.

“A straight nose has been commonly associated with elegance while a less straight one, such as the so-called ‘hawk’ nose, was thought to indicate immorality or deception,” said Dr. Kulbersh. “But the true sign of how much the nose has been valued throughout history is that cultures all over the world used to punish criminals, violators of religious codes, or wartime enemies by damaging their noses. Because of this, nose reconstruction procedures were more common than you might think.”

Although most people who are considering a rhinoplasty these days are doing so for much different reasons, the goals are still much the same - an improved nose and, thus, improved facial balance and breathing. For people who have a nose they’re not happy with, a rhinoplasty is a popular procedure designed to improve one’s overall appearance. For more about facial balance and how nose reconstruction can help, visit https://CarolinaFacialPlasticSurgery.com/Rhinoplasty-Nose-Surgery/.

“The decision to undergo surgery is a major decision, especially when it’s a elective procedure to correct a facial issue – particularly the nose,” Dr. Kulbersh said. “That’s why it’s important to choose a facial plastic surgeon that has the requisite experience and training. It’s also essential that patients seeking a rhinoplasty for aesthetic or functional concerns discuss their goals, concerns, and motivation with their facial plastic surgeon. Clear communication is essential in ensuring a successful result.”

Double board-certified as a facial plastic surgeon and fellowship-trained in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, Dr. Jonathan Kulbersh is the founder and director of Carolina Facial Plastics in Charlotte, North Carolina. Dr. Kulbersh received training in facial plastic surgery in Beverly Hills with renowned surgeons, Babak Azizzadeh, MD, FACS, Paul Nassif, MD, FACS, (well known for his show Botched) and Guy Massry, MD, and has experience in facial rejuvenation procedures, including facelift, rhinoplasty, eyelift and injectables (Botox and fillers). Additionally, as an expert in the function of facial nerves, Dr. Kulbersh has a special interest in patients with facial paralysis and Bell’s palsy. Dr. Kulbersh has published numerous articles, as well as chapters of medical textbooks, including Master Techniques in Blepharoplasty and Periorbital Rejuvenation.

