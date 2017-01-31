Drinking Water Depot Alkaline water is widely believed to rid the free radicals from one’s body through the process of ionization. I personally found that an effective way to achieve good health is to drink alkaline water, as it can hydrate cells and joints. Past News Releases RSS Drinking Water Depot Helping...

Julie Chaves, owner of Drinking Water Depot, in light of National Cancer Prevention Month in February will be holding an open house at her store, 20119 Saticoy Street in Winnetka, CA, to educate the public on the curative properties of alkaline water. Advocates of alkaline water claim it can prevent illnesses caused by too much acid in the body.

“Alkaline water is widely believed to rid the free radicals from one’s body through the process of ionization,” said Chaves, a breast cancer survivor and alkaline water drinker. “I personally found that an effective way to achieve good health is to drink alkaline water, as it can hydrate cells and joints.”

To further educate people on the benefits of alkaline water, Drinking Water Depot will be showing a 20-minute video people can watch at the store. They will then be given five gallons of alkaline water to try at no cost (please bring your own containers, or containers can be purchased onsite).

In addition, Julie is currently hosting a donation drive for Operation Warm, whose mission is to provide brand new winter coats to children in need. To donate to Operation Warm through Drinking Water Depot, please visit https://give.operationwarm.org/checkout/donation?eid=113071.

About Drinking Water Depot

Drinking Water Depot is an alkaline, purified, reverse osmosis water provider and Kangen® distributor. For more information, please call (818) 993-9461. The store is located at 20119 Saticoy Street, Winnetka, CA.

About the NALA™

The NALA offers small and medium-sized businesses effective ways to reach customers through new media. As a single-agency source, the NALA helps businesses flourish in their local community. The NALA’s mission is to promote a business’ relevant and newsworthy events and achievements, both online and through traditional media. For media inquiries, please call 805.650.6121, ext. 361.