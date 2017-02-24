"Dugout Dice – The Baseball Game" App Releases for iPhone and iPad

Dugout Dice - The Baseball Game

The new mobile app, Dugout Dice is a fun and engaging multi-player baseball dice game. The game mirrors the momentum swings and inexplicable drama of a Big League Baseball game.

Dugout Dice is available free for download on the Apple App Store, or learn more at http://www.dugoutdice.com.

With quick gameplay and an easy interface, games only take about 10 minutes allowing users to play games anywhere at anytime. Dugout Dice also allows users to customize their team and name dice after all their favorite players, choose their team color, and even select personalized walk up music for each dice in the dugout.

With multiple options for game types, users start their own rivalries by connecting with other players online, or roll the dice against the former Hawai’i Winter League team, the Honolulu Sharks. Dugout Dice also allows users to engage as part of the game community by sharing screenshots and connecting via social media with other users and even the creators of the game.

Dugout Dice was developed for 808 Gaming, LLC by Zco Corporation, one of the largest app developers in the world.

About 808 Gaming, LLC

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Honolulu, HI, 808 Gaming, LLC, is bursting onto the scene with their upcoming release of “Dugout Dice - The Baseball Game” on iOS. 808 Gaming, LLC is committed to creating enjoyable games and giving back to the beautiful communities of Hawaii. With backgrounds in Education and Non-Profit Organizations, the founders of 808 Gaming are dedicated to providing fun learning opportunities within the games they create. For more information, contact us at info(at)808gaming.com.

About Zco Corporation

Zco Corporation is one of the largest custom developers in the world. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire, Zco has served Fortune 20 companies to small businesses for over 20 years. Its services include mobile and enterprise app development, 3D animation and games, augmented reality, and custom software. In addition to Zco’s work for hire, it has an iOS and Android – based public safety product, PublicEye®. To learn more, visit http://www.zco.com.