EBSCO Information Services Open EBSCO Solar Grant for 2017

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) has renewed its commitment to helping libraries “go green” by bringing back an expanded version of its EBSCO Solar grant program for 2017. As part of the EBSCO Solar initiative, EBSCO is currently soliciting grant applications to help libraries fund solar installations. EBSCO is making two $100,000 grants available to bidders that will allow the winning libraries to reduce their utilities expenditures and install a solar array at their institution.

In August 2007, EBSCO installed a photovoltaic array on the roof of one of the buildings of its Ipswich, Massachusetts campus. At the time, the 192 solar panels made up one of the largest installations on the North Shore of Boston. Two more arrays were added to buildings on campus, and EBSCO now has more than 500 solar panels offsetting the amount of “brown power” the company buys from the grid and generating clean energy to reduce EBSCO’s environmental footprint. After seeing the benefits of “going green” on its own campus, EBSCO introduced the EBSCO Solar grant so libraries interested in adding their own solar arrays can do so...on EBSCO.

In 2016, Austin Community College District’s Highland Campus Library in Austin, Texas was awarded the first EBSCO Solar grant, a single grant providing up to $150,000 for the installation of a solar array on the campus library’s roof. Nearly 80 libraries submitted entries for the grant. The expanded 2017 grant is designed to reach more libraries interested in reducing their environmental footprint.

EBSCO Industries President and CEO Tim Collins says expanding the program is a direct result of two things, EBSCO’s continuous dedication to green initiatives and the level of interest libraries showed last year. “The EBSCO Solar grant program is exciting for us because we know the value of being a supporter of green technology. It sends an important message to our community and we expect the same to be the case for our winners. Having 79 libraries submit applications in 2016 tells us that there is a lot of interest in alternative energy. It is an honor to be able to help libraries take that next step and go solar.”

More information is available on the EBSCO Solar webpage at http://www.ebsco.com/solar including the timeline, submission form and FAQs. Interested libraries are encouraged to submit questions until February 28th. Submissions are due by April 28th, and the winner will be announced on June 23th, 2017 both online and at ALA-Annual.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is the leading discovery service provider for libraries worldwide with more than 11,000 discovery customers in over 100 countries. EBSCO Discovery Service™ (EDS) provides each institution with a comprehensive, single search box for its entire collection, offering unparalleled relevance ranking quality and extensive customization. EBSCO is also the preeminent provider of online research content for libraries, including hundreds of research databases, historical archives, point-of-care medical reference, and corporate learning tools serving millions of end users at tens of thousands of institutions. EBSCO is the leading provider of electronic journals & books for libraries, with subscription management for more than 360,000 serials, including more than 57,000 e-journals, as well as online access to more than 900,000 e-books. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com. EBSCO Information Services is a division of EBSCO Industries Inc., a family owned company since 1944.

