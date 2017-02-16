HighJump Acquires RedTail Solutions

Combining forces with RedTail is consistent with our strategy to identify and bring new approaches to omni-channel enablement -- Nick Manolis, President of TrueCommerce

HighJump, a global provider of supply chain network solutions, announced today that it has acquired RedTail Solution, Inc., a leading US provider of managed cloud service solutions for Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and global data synchronization network (GDSN) to mid-size suppliers and manufacturers. With this acquisition, HighJump TrueCommerce further expands its Global footprint and extends its growing leadership position in the market for trading partner connectivity and omni-channel enablement.

The acquisition fuels HighJump’s TrueCommerce division in North America growth with expanded services and integrations, including such RedTail offerings as AccountMate, Infor VISUAL, Sage BusinessVision Accounting and GDSN services. Furthermore, the addition of RedTail Solutions extends TrueCommerce’s significant scale in the Sage and Microsoft Dynamics segments, complementing and strengthening the company’s strategy aimed at helping suppliers and retailers connect through a fully managed commerce network service.

“This announcement demonstrates HighJump’s continued investment in providing the next generation of trading partner connectivity and collaboration within our global commerce network powered by TrueCommerce,” said Michael Cornell, CEO of HighJump. “We’re excited that RedTail is joining us on this journey and will play a significant role in helping us shape the future of digital commerce.”

RedTail’s offerings are finely tuned for the needs of mid-market businesses which is also a primary market segment for TrueCommerce. The combined companies will continue to deliver the strong technical expertise and core infrastructure that allows SMBs to free up their resources to focus on growing their core business.

“We are thrilled to join HighJump, where we can take advantage of the vast knowledge and infrastructure built in TrueCommerce,” said Bob Gleason, President and CEO of RedTail Solutions Inc. “The combination of TrueCommerce and RedTail will allow us to expand our offerings to help our customers meet today’s omni-channel fulfillment demands even better.”

“Combining forces with RedTail is consistent with our strategy to identify and bring new approaches to omni-channel enablement,” said Nick Manolis, President of TrueCommerce “Bringing on the RedTail portfolio strengthens our capabilities to help our customers connect anywhere and integrate everywhere. I am confident that RedTail customers will greatly benefit from our combined solutions portfolio.”

For more information link to the frequently asked questions (FAQ).

About RedTail

RedTail Solutions delivers Managed Cloud Services for Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and Global Data Synchronization (GDSN), enabling our customers to optimize trade compliance performance. RedTail’s Managed Services seamlessly integrate with AccountMate, Infor, Microsoft, and Sage ERP systems to accelerate the order to cash cycle, reduce errors and chargebacks, and ensure product data synchronization. Visit http://www.redtailsolutions.com.

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce, a HighJump company, revolutionizes trading partner connectivity by linking suppliers, retail hubs and end consumers in one global commerce network.

With our flexible, integrated and fully managed service solutions, customers of any size can easily connect with any trading partner while enjoying the peace of mind of a proven service platform that reliably handles tens of millions of transactions annually without the need for any customer interaction.

From the factory to the warehouse, from distributor to retail storefront, achieve new levels of business connectivity and performance with the world’s most complete trading partner platform. TrueCommerce: Connect. Integrate. Accelerate.

For more information, visit https://www.truecommerce.com.

About HighJump

In almost every industry, buyers are becoming more fickle, and more demanding. For logistics executives, effectively meeting buyer needs has become a relentless quest for speed and agility. Traditional supply chain solutions – siloed, complex and hard-to-implement – no longer suffice, as competitors find ways to deliver goods faster and more profitably.

In todays “now” economy, HighJump helps you stay agile, with adaptable, connected solutions that harness the power of your trading partner community. From the warehouse to the storefront, from the desktop to the driver’s cab, we can help you achieve new levels of supply chain responsiveness, performance and profitability.

HighJump’s suite of warehouse management, business integration, transportation management and retail/DSD solutions form a complete, powerful and adaptable platform that allow you to drive growth, customer satisfaction and revenue. HighJump: supply chain accelerated.

For more information, visit https://www.highjump.com.