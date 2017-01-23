De Novo Perspectives Launches EXTEND Resources

EXTEND Resources

EXTEND Resources, a business and legal solutions company specializing in contract management, cybersecurity, eDiscovery, and other managed information processing services, announced today that it has officially opened its doors to new clients.

Established in November 2016 by a multi-disciplinary team from consulting firm De Novo Perspectives, EXTEND Resources was created by business leaders who have a passion for helping growth-oriented organizations solve the fundamental challenge of how to do more with less.

“The relentless pressure to improve productivity, enhance client loyalty, and mitigate risk often leaves companies without the experienced, cost-effective resources they need to make data-driven decisions and achieve their performance goals,” said Howard Hoffmann, Chief Executive Officer of EXTEND Resources and managing partner of De Novo Perspectives. “Today, enterprises are looking for a sophisticated approach to business and legal support services—where experienced leaders partner with them to craft and deliver long-term solutions.”

By bringing together the capabilities of De Novo Perspectives, American Discovery, and Nighthawk Global, and partnering with a select group of complementary organizations, EXTEND Resources delivers proven business process optimization, legal support services, and compliance solutions to clients worldwide.

“Great teams accomplish great things working together. That is the premise of EXTEND,” said Jason Grimes, Vice President, Business Development. “As an extension of our clients’ teams, we use our deep understanding of business fundamentals, process and data driven approach, and change management expertise to identify challenges, pinpoint opportunities, and implement cost-effective solutions that generate lasting results.”

EXTEND works with clients to deliver the right blend of outsourced services to improve efficiency, strengthen information security, and foster growth. EXTEND’s capabilities include:



Business and Legal Process Management & Improvement

Business Process Outsourcing & Operations

Business Intelligence, Analytics & Research

Contract Management

Compliance Management

Cybersecurity & Data Privacy

Managed Data & Information Processing

eDiscovery and Other Legal Support Services

Executive Management Services

EXTEND Resources is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, and serves clients worldwide from locations throughout the U.S. and Manila, Philippines.

About EXTEND Resources

EXTEND Resources solves a fundamental problem many organizations face: How to do more with less. As a professional services and solutions company specializing in business and legal process optimization, contract management, and cybersecurity, clients rely on EXTEND to help them increase productivity, enhance efficiency, and generate valuable results. EXTEND’s executives have many decades of combined expertise in business management, legal technology, and global outsourcing. To learn how EXTEND can help you power performance, visit ExtendResources.com and follow the company on Twitter at @ThinkExtend.