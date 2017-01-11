Specialist flooring evolves online with Ecoflor

Ecoflor new website visual “We have got some exciting projects already lined up for 2017 so the new website gives us the opportunity to keep all our users up to date with the latest developments.”

http://www.ecoflor.co.uk offers a constantly evolving hub helping users to find floor systems suited to their application. With interactive location based case studies and product sheet downloads, the new site provides a more comprehensive snapshot of the company’s capabilities along with centralising information for ease of access and speed of navigation.

The new website provides regular blog posts on topics that the company often gets asked along with updates on new flooring system launches and installation innovations.

Nigel Davies, Ecoflor’s Managing Director said: “We decided to launch the new website back-to-back with our exciting new corporate branding to reflect that our brand is constantly evolving with new flooring technology and application techniques. The new website gives users more scope to see floor systems tailored to their specific application whilst being able to relate to some of our previous projects through the online case studies.”

“The website has scalability so as the range of systems we offer expands, this can easily be reflected online. This means end users can always find a specialist resin or polished concrete floor system that fits their project requirements with Ecoflor. We literally provide flooring solutions from the basement to the ‘top floor’.”

Ecoflor Ltd is a market leader in the installation of specialist resin floor and polished concrete systems for industrial and commercial applications.

Established in 2004 Ecoflor has built a reputation across the UK with an established customer base of major Plc’s. With an ability to transform environments on time and on budget, Ecoflor are approved installers of systems from the biggest names in resin floor manufacturing. With its own in-house preparation fleet, Ecoflor undertake projects from design to handover without splitting responsibility.

Ecoflor operate nationwide. With an experienced, knowledgeable sales and technical team backed by its manufacturer accredited installation teams, you can be sure your floor is in safe hands.

