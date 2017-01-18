Prospective students and community members are invited to attend Ecotech Institute’s special solar energy career event on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 from 12:00-2:00 P.M. Guests will receive a unique opportunity to tour Ecotech Institute’s state-of-the-art training facilities and learn more about career opportunities in the booming solar industry from a representative of America’s leading solar provider SolarCity. Complimentary lunch and refreshments will be provided.

WHAT: A career event where prospective students and members of the community interested in exploring opportunities in the rapidly growing solar industry will have a chance to tour Ecotech Institute’s cutting edge training facilities, speak with current students and faculty, and get an inside look at the solar industry with a live presentation by foremost expert and Energy Consultant at SolarCity, Rob Muldoon.

WHO: Ecotech Institute, the first and only college in the United States focused solely on energy, and Rob Muldoon, Energy Consultant at SolarCity, America’s #1 residential solar provider.

WHEN: Wednesday, January 25, from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. MST

WHERE: Ecotech Institute, 1400 South Abilene Street, Aurora, CO 80012

R.S.V.P.: The event is free and open to the public. Register online or contact Ecotech Institute’s Director of Enrollment Zhanna Stavina at 720-213-2602 or zhanna.stavina(at)ecotechtraining(dot)com.

About Ecotech Institute and Ecotech Training:

Ecotech Institute is the first and only college in the U.S. solely focused on energy. Through flexible options designed for different levels of experience and to meet diverse career goals, students can pursue education in energy in a way that works for them. There are two paths through which students can receive training: Ecotech Institute and Ecotech Training. Located in Aurora, CO, Ecotech Institute offers six highly practical energy degree programs that prepare students for energy careers. Individuals across the country also have the opportunity to take courses and pursue individual certifications in-person or online through Ecotech Training. Both Ecotech Institute and Ecotech Training are committed to equipping students with the skills and training they need to meet today and tomorrow’s clean energy industry needs. Ecotech Institute and Ecotech Training are divisions of Education Corporation of America and are accredited by the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools. For more information about Ecotech Institute, visit ecotechinstitute.com or call 877-326-5576.