Crye-Leike Realtors, during its holiday donation drive that took place from October through December 2016, collected 223 pairs of shoes for Soles4Souls at its Spring Hill, 5407 Main Street, Midtown, 1819 Broadway, Suite 200, 5111 Marylandway Brentwood and Nashville offices. “We have so much to be thankful for and I am so happy there are organizations like Soles4souls to help us help others. To be able to donate gently used or new shoes and have an impact on people all over the world is too easy not to do,” said Eddie Ferrell, a broker at Crye-Leike Realtors.

Soles4Souls aims is to eradicate extreme poverty by 2050. Children every day are prevented from attending school and adults are unable to work as walking becomes unbearable, which perpetuates the cycle of poverty. To date, Soles4Souls has collected and distributed more than 26 million pairs of shoes to those in need in 127 countries around the world and all 50 states in the U.S.

“Shoes collected by businesses and individuals enable people in need around the world to lift themselves and their families out of poverty,” said Buddy Teaster, President and CEO of Soles4Souls. “Every single one of those pairs of shoes collected by our partners makes a difference in someone’s life.”

For more information about getting involved with Soles4Souls or to become an official drop-off location, visit https://soles4souls.org/get-involved/.

About Soles4Souls

Soles4Souls is a not-for-profit global social enterprise committed to fighting poverty through the collection and distribution of shoes and clothing. The organization advances its anti-poverty mission by collecting new and used shoes and clothes from individuals, schools, faith-based institutions, civic organizations and corporate partners, then distributing those shoes and clothes both via direct donations to people in need and by provisioning qualified micro-enterprise programs designed to create jobs in poor and disadvantaged communities. Based in Nashville, TN, Soles4Souls is committed to the highest standards of operating and governance and holds a four-star rating with Charity Navigator.

About Eddie Ferrell, Crye-Leike Realtors

Broker Eddie Ferrell specializes in East Nashville, Midtown, the Sylvan’s, The Nations, Spring Hill and all the Nashville Towers, along with representing builders in the Green Hills and Spring Hill areas. Eddie works with both buyers and sellers, and has the knowledge and experience to assist you along your real estate path. For more information, please call (931) 320-4552 or (615) 373-3456, or visit http://www.eddieferrell.com

About the NALA™

