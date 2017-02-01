Crye-Leike Sales Associates Achieve Excellence, Become ‘VPs’

Crye-Leike, the largest real estate company in Tennessee and the Mid-South, recently inducted sales associates into the Crye-Leike Circle of Excellence. “This is one of the highest levels of professional and personal achievement in the real estate industry,” said Eddie Ferrell, a broker at Crye-Leike Realtors.

The Circle of Excellence was started by Crye-Leike in 1987 and consists of 211 sales associates within the organization who have attained this elite distinction out of its 3,100-plus sales force. Furthermore, members of the Circle of Excellence are awarded the ­­­­­­honorary title “Vice President of Crye-Leike.” In order to receive this honor, each real estate professional must meet stringent requirements of the program, showing exemplary performance in closed gross sales volume as well as in the areas of advanced education, ethics, loyalty and service to the community and the real estate profession.

“In keeping with our belief that success is a journey, not a destination, we created the Circle of Excellence award to recognize those unique individuals who attain the highest level of professional development,” said Harold Crye, CEO of Crye-Leike Real Estate Services. “Simply stated, they are ‘the best of the best.’”

About Eddie Ferrell, Crye-Leike Realtors

Broker Eddie Ferrell specializes in East Nashville, Midtown, the Sylvan’s, The Nations, Spring Hill and all the Nashville Towers, along with representing builders in the Green Hills and Spring Hill areas. Eddie works with both buyers and sellers, and has the knowledge and experience to assist you along your real estate path. For more information, please call (931) 320-4552 or (615) 373-3456, or visit http://eddieferrell.crye-leike.com.

